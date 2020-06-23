How to watch the June 24 Pokémon Presents event

Last week, The Pokémon Company broadcast an 11-minute livestream where president and CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara, announced a couple of upcoming apps and news for the Pokémon franchise.

At the end of the stream, the CEO said there’s another “big project” the company is working on and informed fans of the next Pokémon Presents scheduled for tomorrow, June 24.

The livestream event will start early in the morning at 8am CT. Fans can watch the presentation at the The Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Pokémon Presents

Since it’s a short event, there are two possibilities: various announcements and a major one by the end of the stream, or the whole 11 minutes dedicated to the “big” Pokémon project.

In the last Pokémon Presents, fans saw the announcements of Pokémon Smile, a children’s mobile app that allows them to catch Pokémon while brushing their teeth, Pokémon Café Mix, a puzzle title coming to Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android devices, and the return of the classic Pokémon Snap.

There could be something about the next Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion scheduled to launch this year during the fall, The Crown Tundra. But trainers will have to wait until the livestream to find out.