For years, Pokémon fans have clamored for a dolphin-based Pokémon as the number of creatures in the series quickly approached 1,000. But in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, that wish was granted, albeit with a slight, unexpected twist.

Finizen and its evolved form Palafin, both classified as Dolphin Pokémon, swim freely through the waters of Paldea, approaching Pokémon and people alike should they need assistance. But players may notice that outside of a heart on the chest of Palafin, these two Pokémon are seemingly identical in appearance and have little variation in their stats as well.

But that is solely because Palafin holds a secret that makes it one of the strongest non-Legendary Pokémon that has ever existed in the series. Thanks to its ability Zero to Hero, Paladin can transform into what is known as its Hero Form, where it takes the shape of a superhero dolphin and its stats increase exponentially.

How to transform Palafin into its Hero Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Palafin’s Zero to Hero ability activates in a way that no other alternate form in the Pokémon series does. To transform, Palafin must be the player’s active Pokémon, then switch out to another. Upon returning to the battlefield, it will have taken its Hero Form and will remain in that state until the end of the battle.

While players can simply switch out Palafin for another Pokémon in their party, Palafin has access to a move known as Flip Turn, which does damage to an opponent before switching itself out. This allows players to get a bit of damage onto their opponent before changing their Pokémon to transform Palafin.

Unfortunately, Palafin’s Hero Form only exists in battle and cannot be seen in other circumstances. After the battle has concluded, Palafin will revert to its Zero Form, though its Hero Form can be activated in the same way in each battle.