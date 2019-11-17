How to solve the Turrfield stones riddle in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The small town of Turrfield is your first stop on your journey in completing Pokémon Sword and Shield’s gym challenge. Ancient stones lie scattered across the hamlet. These peculiar rocks might appear to be an aesthetic decoration at first glance, but they secretly guard a treasure.

You’ll need to complete a riddle to obtain this hidden item, and we’re going to give you the breakdown on how to solve it.

First, head up to the clearing on the west side of the village where you can gaze out to the carvings in the hills beyond the town. Talk to the young girl who stands at the entrance to this area to begin the riddle. She will tell you the following riddle:

“Seek yourself three standing stones, with grass before the other ones. Use that strength, and find then the strength of its strength in the end. Dally not, if you’ve a mind to find what time has left behind.”

Screengrab via Nintendo

After talking to the girl, return to the center of town. Head down towards the gym, and take the left path before reaching the building’s entrance. You’ll discover the “grass” stone at the end of this path. Interact with it and move on.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Next, start heading back towards the area where you first talked to the little girl who gave you the riddle. Turn left just before you reach the clearing, and you’ll see a man staring at a set of stones. Walk up to the “water” stones and interact with them before proceeding to the final step.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Lastly, you’ll need to exit the little section with the water stones and travel to the east end of Turrfield. You’ll find a giant “fire” stone resting on the outskirts of town. Interact with the stone, and voilà!

Screengrab via Nintendo

You’ve solved the riddle, and now it’s time to receive your prize: the Expert Belt. This item can be held by a Pokémon to slightly increase the power of super effective moves regardless of their type. The Expert Belt can be a good replacement for items that boost the damage of certain type moves such as Charcoal or Soft Sand.