How to rematch Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you failed to catch them on your first shot you'll still get a chance at redemption.

Battling legendary or mythical Pokémon has always been a troublesome task in Pokémon games but Pokémon Legends Arceus makes it a lot more enjoyable and fun. Sadly, however,at first glance, it appears as though the Pokémon can only be fought once throughout your playthrough but thankfully that is not the case!

This is only true for Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus, but if any of these three Pokémon caused you issues, or you want to experience them all over again to test your skill then here is everything you’ll need to do for your chance at another bout.

How to rematch Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus if you missed them

If you weren’t able to fully enjoy your previous fight with Dialga, Palkia, or Arceus during your first encounter with them have no fear as you’ll get the opportunity to try again later in the game.

After you complete the game which includes finishing the Pokédex and challenging Arceus for the first time, then you’ll want to head back to the Temple of Sinnoh.

Once you arrive at the Temple of Sinnoh your arc phone should begin to beep. Once you check out it will ask you if you’d like a rematch and give you the option of choosing between Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus.

Simply select the Pokémon you’d like to face and then you’ll be thrust back into the battle with that Pokémon and given the chance to capture them once again.