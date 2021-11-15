How to get Manaphy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

The Sea Guardian Pokémon is easy to get.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are bringing the Sinnoh region to a whole new generation of gamers.

Within these generation four remakes, there are plenty of legendary Pokémon up for grabs. One of these is Manaphy, the Water-type Pokémon first introduced in the original Diamond and Pearl games.

One of the two Sea Guardian Pokémon is up for grabs,and this is a species that players are going to want to add to their collection. Doing so is incredibly easy, but it is time-sensitive.

To get Manaphy in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll need to have pre-ordered either game prior to its release.

If you pre-ordered your copy either physically or digitally, then you’ll be able to claim a Manaphy egg by using the Mystery Gift function in the game and selecting the online option to receive your gift.

You won’t be able to claim a Mystery Gift instantly after beginning your playthrough, so you’ll need to venture a little before you get the ability and can receive your Manaphy egg. Once it’s acquired, simply walk until the egg hatches, and then you’ll have received your Manaphy.