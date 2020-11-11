How to get Gigantamax Melmetal in Pokémon Sword and Shield through Pokémon HOME

All you need to do is initiate a transfer.

After months of having access to regular Melmetal in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Gigantamax Melmetal is finally available for players to obtain through Pokémon HOME.

This new special distribution comes as part of the celebration for Pokémon Go and HOME finally being compatible, allowing players to transfer Pokémon from the mobile game to the storage service.

The method to claim your level 100 Melmetal capable of Gigantamaxing is very simple, only requiring players to transfer a single Pokémon from Go to HOME to claim the reward.

This means you will need to connect Go game to your Nintendo Account to gain access to HOME, which you can do in your Settings in the Go app. From there, each transfer will start in Go, but be finished in HOME using the same account.

Once you finish transferring any Pokémon from Go to HOME, you will receive a prompt on the HOME mobile app to accept the special distribution reward. That will deposit the Melmetal into an open spot in your HOME storage.

From there, you can simply send your new Melmetal over to your copy of Sword or Shield and you have a giant hunk of metal ready to pulverize your opponents.

Unfortunately, this is locked alongside the Go and HOME transfer for level 40 Go players to start. It will become available to other level brackets in the future, along with the Gigantamax Melmetal, which has no expiration date attached to claim.