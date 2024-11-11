Pokémon TCG Pocket may only have a limited number of cards to collect, although that will increase over time. But options are available to make your cards look even better by using Flair, and we’ll tell you how.

Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket are unlockable cosmetic effects you can add to cards, which provide a special animation when played onto the field or attacking during any Battle. While it won’t secure you additional wins, it’s a great way to flaunt your collection.

Obtaining Flair isn’t easy, especially for ultra-rare cards, but the process itself is straightforward once you get to grips with the mechanics. We’ve got all the details you need here.

How to get Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Rare cards are harder to get Flair for. Remix by Dot Esports

Flairs in Pokémon TCG Pocket are only available when spending Shinedust and consuming duplicate cards. To obtain Flair for a card, you need to have three or more copies of a single card and enough Shinedust to unlock the Flair.

Any cards consumed during the process will no longer be available in your collection, so take extra care if you’re considering using Flair on a super rare card. However, considering they have to be duplicates for the process, they will likely be collecting dust anyway.

Shinedust is earned by completing Missions, winning Battles, leveling up, and opening packs. After collecting in Pokémon TCG Pocket for a while, you should have plenty of Shinedust spare—and any duplicate cards you pull will increase that amount.

When you have enough Shinedust, open the My Cards menu and find a card you want to get a Flair for. Then, click the “Obtain Flair” option, followed by “Exchange,” and then confirm your decision. Bear in mind that the Shinedust cost increases as you unlock more Flairs for a card.

The amount of Shinedust and duplicates required for Flair also depends on the card you are using. For example, a one-Diamond basic card like Pikachu requires three copies and 50 Shinedust, while a Full Art card only requires one duplicate but costs 500 Shinedust for a single Flair.

How to equip Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Any Flair you obtain for a card will not be automatically equipped. Instead, it needs to be selected while building or editing a deck. If you don’t follow this process, the cards in your deck will remain without any flair.

When adding a card to your deck, click the small card icon with Sparkles. This option will only appear for cards you have unlocked Flair for. Clicking on the icon opens the Flair menu, where you select the Flair you want to apply.

You can only equip one type of Flair for each card, and any additional copies of the card in your deck will need to have their own Flair applied. If you’re running a Pikachu deck with three standard Pikachus but only have one Flair, only one of the three in your deck will show off your snazzy cosmetics.

All Flair costs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Card rarity Total copies Required First Flair cost Second Flair cost Third Flair cost Fourth Flair cost ◊ Five 50x Shinedust 75x Shinedust 150x Shinedust 225x Shinedust ◊◊ Four 80x Shinedust 120x Shinedust 240x Shinedust 360x Shinedust ◊◊◊ Three 360x Shinedust 540x Shinedust 1,080x Shinedust 1,620x Shinedust ◊◊◊◊ Three 720x Shinedust 1,080x Shinedust 2,160x Shinedust 3,420x Shinedust ☆ Three 500x Shinedust 750x Shinedust 1,500x Shinedust 2,250x Shinedust ☆☆ Three 1,800x Shinedust 2,700x Shinedust 5,400x Shinedust 8,100x Shinedust ☆☆☆ Three 4,000x Shinedust 6,000x Shinedust 12,000x Shinedust 18,000x Shinedust Gold Crown Three 20,000x Shinedust 30,000x Shinedust 60,000x Shinedust 90,000x Shinedust

