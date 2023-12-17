The Indigo Disk DLC added a bunch of Legendary Pokémon to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as special postgame encounters, and the Gen IV Mythical Darkrai is also sneaking into the Gen IX games via a different method.

Darkrai might not be a Legendary Pokémon like Dialga or Palkia, but it’s still a fantastic ‘mon to have with you while traveling through Paldea, The Teal Mask’s Kitakami, or The Indigo Disk’s Terarium. The Dark-type Mythical Pokémon is known for its ability to put foes to sleep with Dark Void and torment them with its signature Ability, Bad Dreams.

If you’re eager to add Darkrai to your Gen IX collection, here’s everything you need to know to obtain this rare Mythical Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Darkrai in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Selfie with my free Darkrai. Screengrab by Dot Esports

From Dec. 7 to Dec. 21, you can get a free Darkrai via Mystery Gift. During the special distribution, follow these steps to claim your free Darkrai:

Go to the Poké Portal. Connect to the internet. Go to the Mystery Gift section. Select “Get with Code/Password.” Enter the code “NEWM00N1SC0M1NG”

Once you input the code, the free Darkrai will be sent over to you from Mystery Gift. If your party is full, the new Darkrai will automatically be sent to one of your Boxes. Check your Boxes to make sure the Dark Mythical Pokémon has been successfully received.

Outside of this Mystery Gift distribution, the only other way to get Darkrai in Scarlet and Violet is by transferring it via Pokémon HOME from a different Pokémon game. For example, you might have a Darkrai from Legends: Arceus—you can transfer that one from the Hisui region to Pokémon HOME and then to your copy of Scarlet or Violet.