How to get Clear Smog in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With hundreds of different Pokémon moves across nine generations, it can be hard to keep track of every single one of them. However, there are specific moves that players might want to get their hands on in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Tera Raids, competitive play, or just strengthening their team. Clear Smog, for example, is a valuable move that can come in clutch during the hardest Tera Raid events or an important VGC match.

While Clear Smog only has a modest base power of 50, it also eliminates any stat changes on its target. This is especially important when an opposing Pokémon starts setting up with dangerous stat boosts. If a Pokémon maximizes its Attack with Belly Drum, Clear Smog can bring that Pokémon right back down to its original stats. Similarly, if a pesky Tera Raid Pokémon like Greninja uses Double Team to make you miss your attacks, Clear Smog will lower its evasiveness back to normal, making it much easier to land hits.

How to learn Clear Smog in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, getting Clear Smog is not as simple as finding or making a TM. It’s one of those moves only certain Pokémon can learn by leveling up, breeding, or using a Mirror Herb.

Learning Clear Smog by leveling up

Leveling up is the easiest and most convenient way for Pokémon to learn new moves, but only a small handful of Pokémon can learn Clear Smog this way.

Here are all the Pokémon that learn it by leveling up in Gen IX:

Torkoal (level 16)

Foongus (level 20)

Charcadet (level 8)

Brute Bonnet (level 28)

Passing down Clear Smog by breeding

To pass the move down by breeding, one of the parents needs to know Clear Smog and the baby needs to have Clear Smog listed as one of its Egg Moves. The two parents also need to be in the same Egg Group in order to produce an egg together unless one is a Ditto. If all of these requirements are met, you can breed the Pokémon and collect eggs during picnics. The hatched Pokémon will automatically have Clear Smog on its moveset.

Learning Clear Smog with a Mirror Herb

Using a Mirror Herb to learn Clear Smog is much easier than breeding, but it still requires the Pokémon to have Clear Smog as one of its potential Egg Moves. If you want a specific Pokémon to learn Clear Smog with this method, it needs to hold a Mirror Herb, forget one of its moves, and join a picnic with a Pokémon that already knows Clear Smog. For example, Gastrodon can learn Clear Smog by holding a Mirror Herb and having a picnic with another Clear Smog user like Torkoal.