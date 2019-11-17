How to get Charmander in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Charmander is the only starter Pokémon from the Kanto that appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield and is one of the last Pokémon you can collect on your journey.

Spoiler warning for the information ahead.

First and foremost, Charmander is not available in the Wild or through Max Raid Battles. There is only one you can get in the game and it comes after beating the main story and seeing the end credits.

You will need to go to Postwick, the starting city, and head to Hop and Leon’s House. There, you will need to enter it and go upstairs, turning right to Leon’s room.

You will notice a Pokéball on the ground. Pick it up and the Charmander will be inside of it. You can, of course, save before picking it up to try and get a Charmander with perfect stats, nature, etc, if you so wish.