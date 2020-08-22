How to get a free competitive Porygon2 in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Game Freak is distributing another competitive Pokémon for Sword and Shield players while some of the top players in the world are competing during the Players Cup.

Porygon2 is the Pokémon being given out via Mystery Gift, a highly used support Pokémon that has been a focal point of the SWSH VGC meta.

Unlike some of the other competitive distributions, this Porygon2 is not based on any specific players set, but is rather focused on being a general support mon for Trick Room usage. It will have max EVs in HP and Defense, with the moves Recover, Trick Room, Ice Beam, and Thunderbolt.

The code to redeem for this competitively viable Pokémon is PKMNPLAYERSCUP, and here is how you can enter it before the offer ends.

To redeem your code, all you need to do is make sure you are connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you will select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

If everything works, you should have a competitive Porygon2 to use whenever you need one, unless it is in Ranked Series 6, because it and many other high usage Pokémon have been banned. This code is viable for all regions, and there is no set expiration date, though it could end as soon as Aug. 23.