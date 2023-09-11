How to find Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

At least most players aren't hunting in the snow.

When new Pokémon release in Pokémon Go there is always a crowd forming to try and catch them. That interest only increases when the new species is rare and powerful like Frigibax, which evolves into the frigid Dragon/Ice-type, Baxcalibur.

Scarlet and Violet’s lone pseudo-legendary Pokémon is now available in Pokémon Go, giving players another strong Dragon and Ice-type option to add to their teams if they are willing to put in the work.

The work in question doesn’t just apply to training, even though you will need a lot of Frigibax Candy to reach Baxcalibur. It also means you need to encounter the Ice Pokémon in the wild, which some players are having a very hard time doing even when it has boosted odds.

How to catch Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Go

After making its first appearance as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event on Sept. 10, Frigibax and its evolutions became readily available in Pokémon Go.

During that event, Frigibax was one of several Paldean Pokémon to appear at an increased rate since it was a featured spawn. That boost ends on Sept. 15 and the Dragon/Ice-type will fade into the wider pool of Pokémon you can encounter in the wild until it is spotlighted in another event.

You will still have a higher chance of encountering Frigibax through Dec. 1 by hatching 10km Eggs. It will be added to that hatch pool on Sept. 15 and will likely be removed at the end of the Adventures Abound season.

How to evolve Frigibax and Arctibax into Baxcalibur in Pokémon Go

Unlike some of the other new Pokémon, evolving Frigibax fully into Baxcalibur is easy—as long as you can encounter enough of them.

Like most stronger Pokémon with a full, three-stage evolutionary line, Baxcalibur is costly in the Candy department. You will need 25 Candy to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and another 100 to go all the way to Baxcalibur, for a total of 125 Frigibax Candy.

Can Frigibax or Baxcalibur be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Since Frigibax is a new addition to Pokémon Go and a highly sought-after species, Niantic has not made it available as a Shiny just yet.

Most pseudo-legendary Pokémon follow the Community Day trend with other groups like Starter Pokémon, meaning Niantic tends to use their Shiny variants as a way to promote other events. This is a method to get more players to jump back into playing during an event by offering new Shinies, boosted spawns for rare Pokémon, and increased odds of encountering specific Shiny Pokémon.

Frigibax will eventually get its Shiny in Pokémon Go, but there are plenty of others already available.

