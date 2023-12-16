How to find Ditto Blocks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Ditto Blocks will randomly appear when completing BBQ quests with a group of friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

These are various Ditto-disguised objects that you will need to find a certain amount to get that precious BP. These are only found in group quests when in a Union Circle with friends, so if you are playing solo, you might never even know they exist.

Ditto Block Locations in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Ditto Block | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on the area you are being requested to find Ditto Blocks, it is quite easy to find them. They stick out on any blocky structure, which there are a lot of them, with different colors and a face.

When you find one, you simply need to walk up to it and press the A button to collect it.

While they are random, there are some things you can do to make finding them easier. Especially if you get a quest that revolves around finding the blocks in a particular biome. For starters, unlocking the ability to Fly will make it easier to go across the entire map with ease and make reaching the various cube structures per biome easier to access.

Making sure you are communicating with your party to cover ground is also important. Checking behind and under structures as well for any hidden Ditto Blocks. I also made sure to visit every section even if others had gone there, or I didn’t see anything at first glance, just to make absolutely sure we didn’t pass a random well-hidden block.

It might take a bit of time, and it’s definitely annoying. But eventually, you’ll find all the blocks you need so long as you take your time.