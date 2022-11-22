How to evolve Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest adventure that lets players loose in a world full of magical creatures to befriend. There are many old Pokémon that are there alongside some of the new entries to the Pokédex. One of the Pokémon coming over from an older generation include Crabrawler, from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Crabrawler once had to be evolved through leveling in a special area, but now it’s not nearly as complicated. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve a Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via Nintendo

You don’t need to level your Crabrawler in any special ways in Scarlet and Violet, but you do need an evolution item to get it to evolve into this form.

In order to evolve a Crabrawler into a Crabominable in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to use an Ice Stone from the Glaseado Mountain region. You’ll notice the mountain because it’s covered in snow.

To get an Ice Stone, you’ll have to come upon it randomly in this biome, due to the fact that it will spawn randomly on the map. Look around the ground for a glimmer on the ground to give you an indication of when an item has spawned on the ground near you. As long as you keep your eyes open, you likely won’t have to look for too long.

Once you have the Ice Stone, use it on the Crabrawler in the same way you would use any other item in your bag.

As long as you can look around the mountain for an Ice Stone, you’ll be that much closer to getting the Pokémon.

And that’s how to evolve your Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.