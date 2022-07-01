How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022 Collection Challenges

There is something for everyone, even when dealing with specific habitats.

Players in Berlin, Germany are in the midst of Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022, a ticketed live continuation of the regular Go Fest 2022 event that is introducing new Pokémon, bonuses, and challenges that can impact players around the globe too.

Along with the introduction of Sky Forme Shaymin, Rotom Mow, and another Ultra Beast in Pheromosa, players have plenty of research tasks to complete, Collection Challenges to tackle, and bonuses to take advantage of.

As part of Go Fest: Berlin’s habitat rotation, there are four unique Collection Challenges to complete—one based on spawns featured in the Electric Garden, Windy Coast, Living Meadow, and Molten Rocks locations. There is also a fifth one that is available for players around the world to complete as part of a global tie-in event.

If you plan on taking part in the event in any form, here is everything you need to complete all of the Collection Challenges featured during Go Fest: Berlin.

All Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin Collection Challenges

Electric Garden collection challenge

Catch an Oddish

Catch an Alolan Grimer

Catch a Spinarak

Catch an Electrike

Catch a Lileep

Catch a Combee

Catch a Blitzle

Catch a Foongus

Living Meadow collection challenge

Catch a Paras

Catch a Galarian Ponyta

Catch a Ledyba

Catch a Togetic

Catch a Marill

Catch a Cherrim

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Cottonee

Windy Coast collection challenge

Catch a Qwilfish

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Skarmory

Catch a Corphish

Catch a Panpour

Catch an Alomomola

Catch a Rufflet

Catch a Binacle

Molten Rocks collection challenge