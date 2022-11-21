Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest adventures from Game Freak that let players loose on a new journey with their favorite magical creatures. While this new generation of Pokémon brings some new faces, some of the classics make a return in Paldea as well. One of these returning Pokémon is the Water/Ground-type Barboach.

Barboach was introduced back in Generation III but still manages to find its way into new Pokémon games. You can find Barboach in Paldea as long as you know where to look. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to catch Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via Nintendo

To find Barboach, look at the southern part of Paldea in the small collection of ponds that are shown above. Before you begin your search, you should know that Barboach has a rare spawn rate, meaning you might have to look in this area for a while before it appears. Just keep searching and check back often to ensure you find the Pokémon.

Once you find Barboach, it’ll be added as entry 168 to your Paldean Pokédex. It has two abilities that it can be caught with, including Oblivious and Anticipation. Oblivious keeps Barboach from being infatuated or falling for taunts. The ability Anticipation senses an opposing Pokémon’s dangerous moves and lets the player know.

Barboach’s learned moves will vary throughout the levels, with Water, Ground, and Psychic being some of the most noticeable types. It also manages to be relatively faster than some of the other Pokémon.

You can evolve the Barboach to a Whiscash by getting the Pokémon to level 30. Once you get it to this level, the Barboach will evolve. That’s all you need to know about how to catch a Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.