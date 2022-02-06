Hisuian Growlithe GameStop distribution for Pokémon Legends: Arceus reportedly launches Feb. 25

The first physical promotion for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is seemingly coming to GameStop starting on Feb. 25, giving players the chance to collect a special Hisuian Growlithe and 20 Feather Balls, as spotted by PokéBeach.

This distribution will run from Feb. 25 to March 12, according to PokéBeach, with no specific details other than the content included.

Typically, the Pokémon distributed through GameStop have special abilities, moves, or other aspects. Fans won’t know more about the featured Hisuian Growlithe until its stats and details are shared, but it is not Shiny and can’t have a special ability because Abilities have been removed from Legends: Arceus entirely.

Screengrab via PokéBeach

The distribution also offers 20 Feather Balls. They are useful tools for catching Pokémon from a distance or in the air, but they also are easy to craft in Legends: Arceus.

As for the distribution itself, you can collect a code card for free by visiting participating GameStop locations, with most stores limiting codes to one per guest per visit. It is also unclear how many of these codes you can redeem per copy of Legends: Arceus since is the first non-pre-order promotion to use a download code.

Once you do eventually get your code, you can redeem it by accessing the Wireless Communication tab via the D-pad menu, selecting the Enter Code option, and then inputting the code listed on your distribution code.