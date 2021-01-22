Here’s the Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Series 8 ruleset

The competitive side of Pokémon Sword and Shield is escalating. The new ruleset for Ranked Battle Series 8 has been confirmed, letting players use one restricted legendary Pokémon on their teams.

Running from Feb. 1 to April 30, players wil be able to compete in the new ranked series, which is basically just carrying over the previous format with the addition of this new restricted usage clause.

Basically, players will be allowed to use one of the Pokémon previously listed on the restricted legendary list. This includes Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, and Calyrex.

This is going to change a lot of the focus for Ranked Series 8 to building sustainable teams around specific legendary Pokémon, whether they be weather support like Groudon and Kyogre or powerhouses like Rayquaza or Eternatus. But mythical Pokémon, such as Melmetal and Zeraora, are still banned and all of the other standard rules apply to both single and double battle modes.

As always, a Pokémon being used in competitive battles must have either a Galar Mark or Battle Ready Mark. Here’s the full list of rules for Ranked Series 8, including the updated ban list.

Rules