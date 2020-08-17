Here are the mobile Pokémon HOME version 1.2.1 patch notes

New features and search filters are in this update.

The mobile version of Pokémon HOME received a new update for Android and iOS devices today.

The Nintendo Switch and mobile app was scheduled to shut down for five hours at night for maintenance followed by this update for mobile.

The update made a few changes in general, adding new features and improving the search result filters for the GTS “Search for Pokémon” function for when you’re looking for new Pokémon.

Here are the full patch notes for the Pokémon HOME Version 1.2.1:

The “include people searching for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon” option has been updated to “Include people searching for Legendary, Mythical and other special Pokémon.”

You can now filter your results based on what Pokémon you have deposited in Pokémon HOME.

Added the ability to place multiple Pokémon in the Wonder Box at once.

Revised Challenge completion messages for improved clarity on what Challenge you’ve completed.

Added the ability to view Pokémon’s Natures under Pokémon Rankings in Battle Data

Natures will be displayed in the first competition held following the release of v. 1.2.1 and in all competitions following.

If a Trainer used a mint on their Pokémon, the Nature shown will correspond to the mint used.

Added a Back button to Battle Data screens.

Added new informational features.

Made various other fixes.

Pokémon HOME is a cloud service for Nintendo Switch that’s compatible with mobile devices. By linking the same Nintendo account to both the Switch and mobile version of Pokémon HOME, players can access the same Pokémon Boxes in both versions.

With the app, players can move Pokémon between compatible games, trade Pokémon easily, and have access to a mobile Pokédex.