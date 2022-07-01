Glaceon and Buzzwole moves, information compiled from Pokémon UNITE datamine

Some upcoming Pokémon may have been fully detailed after a few days of work.

In one of the latest updates for Pokémon UNITE, new files were pushed live that have allowed dataminers to fully pull information about the game’s two newest playable Pokémon—Glaceon and Buzzwole.

Glaceon was confirmed to be coming in a previous datamine, with basic information available to view, but Buzzwole was still very much a rumor despite some leakers pointing to the Ultra Beasts inclusion for months. And, thanks to ElChicoEevee, we actually have gameplay for both now, though some of the information is incomplete.

For Glaceon, players will be happy to know the third Attacker class Eeveelution isn’t just another reskin, though it pushes the line a bit and seems to handle much differently than Alolan Ninetails, which was a concern when the Ice-type was announced.

It will have access to Switch and Tail Whip as an Eevee, before getting either Icicle Spear or Icy Wind when it evolves into Glaceon at level four. It will have access to a version of Ice Shard or Freeze-Dry at level six, with Ice Shard working much differently than it does for Mamoswine when it is a Swinub.

Here is a list of leaked move descriptions, excluding upgraded variants and with some placeholder values:

Swift Creates {0} star(s) around the user. For a short time afterward, each time the user hits an opposing Pokémon with a basic attack, one of the stars (or 2 stars in the case of a boosted attack) will shoot out and deal additional damage to that Pokémon

Icicle Spear Has the user launch all of its stored ice crystals in rapid succession at the designated opposing Pokémon. If the user has no ice crystals when this move is used, {0} ice crystal(s) are instantly created and (that isthose are launched. The crystals shatter when they hit the designated Pokémon, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. Launched ice crystals can hit Pokémon on the opposing team that are not the designated target of this move. If this occurs, the ice crystals will still shatter on impact and deal damage in an area of effect in the same way. Ice crystals launched by this move deal increasing damage each time they hit the same opposing Pokémon. After this move is used, the cooldown of Ice Shard or Freeze-Dry is reduced.

Icy Wind Has the user move a short distance in the designated direction, and its next basic attack launches all of its stored ice crystals at an opposing Pokémon, dealing damage to it. The user then regains the same number of ice crystals that it launched.If the user hits the same opposing Pokémon with {1} or more ice crystals, that Pokémon’s movement speed is decreased for a short time. The more ice crystals that hit that Pokémon, the stronger this movement speed-decrease effect. If the user has no ice crystals when this move is used, the user gains {0} ice crystals).

Tail Whip Has the user wag its tail at an opposing Pokémon, dealing damage and decreasing that Pokémon’s Defense, Sp. Def, and movement speed for a short time. The user’s next basic attack after using this move becomes a boosted attack.

Ice Shard Increases the user movement speed for a short time. Afterward, the user’s basic attack speed increases for a short time, and its basic attacks change into attacks that hurl chunks of ice. These chunks of ice deal damage to opposing Pokémon they hit and decrease their movement speed for a short time. Each time a chunk of ice hits, the user gains {0} ice crystals). The user gains {1} ice crystal(s) if this move is used while launching ice crystals with Icicle Spear, or if it’s used after Icy Wind has been used but before the user has launched all of its ice crystals with its next basic attack.

Freeze-Dry Increases the user’s Sp. Atk for a short time and has the user shoot out a freezing burst of air in a forward direction. The burst of air explodes upon hitting an opposing Pokémon or after traveling a set distance, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. For each opposing Pokémon hit by the explosion, the user gains {0} ice crystals). The explosion also leaves behind an ice zone. Opposing Pokémon that enter this ice zone will have their movement speed decreased. If they remain in the ice zone for a set amount of time, they become frozen for a short time.

Glacial Stage (Unite Move) Has the user leap up high, creating an ice zone in front of it that deals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. While the user is in the ice zone, its movement speed is increased, and it gains {0} ice crystals) whenever a set amount of time passes. The movement speed of opposing Pokémon in the ice zone is decreased.



As for Buzzwole, it will be an All-Rounder with an obvious focus on melee attacks and a unique “Muscle Gauge” mechanic. The Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast has an entirely original lineup of moves, all of which feature it pummeling opponents with its immense strength.

To start, Buzzwole will gain access to Mega Punch and Fell Stinger, which will eventually turn into Leech Life or Superpower and Lunge or Smack Down at levels five and seven respectively. In terms of looks and motion, it appears Buzzwole plays somewhat similarly to Machamp, though its moves have very different effects.

Here are Buzzwole’s leaked move descriptions, also excluding upgraded variants and with some placeholder values:

Mega Punch Has the user move in the designated direction before slamming the ground with a powerful punch. The shock from the punch deals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. If this move hits Pokémon from the opposing team, the user’s muscle gauge increases by {0} .increment(s) for each one that was hit.

Lunge Has the user lunge in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon and decreasing their Attack for a short time. If this move hits Pokémon from the opposing team, the user’s muscle gauge increases by {0} .increment(s) for each one that was hit. After this move is used, the user’s basic attack speed increases for a short time. A maximum of {1} use(s) can be kept in reserve for this move.

Smack Down Has the user deliver an uppercut punch to an opposing Pokémon in the designated direction, dealing damage to it and throwing it into the air. While the thrown Pokémon is airborne, the user can use this move again to perform a follow-up attack that smacks that Pokémon down to the ground, dealing damage to all opposing Pokémon in an area of effect centered on the smacked-down Pokémon. If the user does not follow up on the initial uppercut attack, the opposing Pokémon will fall to the ground on its own. If this occurs, damage is still dealt to all opposing Pokémon in an area of effect centered on the point of impact. If this move deals damage to Pokémon on the opposing team, the user’s muscle gauge increases by {0} .increment(s) for each one that was hit.

Fell Stinger Consumes the entire muscle gauge and has the user deal damage to an opposing Pokémon in the designated direction. This move deals more damage the more muscle gauge increments are consumed. If this move knocks out an opposing Pokémon, the user recovers HP.

Leech Life Has the user grab and restrain an opposing Pokémon in the designated direction, dealing damage over time while restoring the user’s HP. When this move is used, it consumes the user’s entire muscle gauge. The number of hits and the amount of damage dealt per hit increases the more muscle gauge increments are consumed. This move ends if the user becomes unable to act for any reason or if the restrained Pokémon escapes by using an Eject Button or through some other means.

Superpower Consumes the entire muscle gauge and has the user run in the designated direction and grab an opposing Pokémon. The user then slams the opposing Pokémon down on the ground at full strength, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. The damage dealt by this move and the shield effect it grants increases the more muscle gauge increments are consumed.

Ultra Swole Slam (Unite Move) Has the user fly at high speed, dealing damage to all opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. Afterward, the user targets the opposing Pokémon with the lowest percentage of HP among those hit and charges down at it from the sky, dealing damage once again to that Pokémon.



All of this was pulled from internal data, so things could change and no release date is currently known for either Pokémon, though the Pokémon UNITE one-year anniversary is less than a month away and no details have been officially shared.