Game Freak seemingly snuck 2 MoistCr1TiKaL references into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching the second one will hit you like a slap to the face.

Outside of conversations centered around the games’ performance or gameplay loop, a lot of the focus from the Pokémon community has been tied to the design and writing for the characters in Scarlet and Violet. But what happens when those two elements combine through references via translations?

If you have been following the conversation around Gen IX’s character design you have likely heard at least one user compare the main Gym Trainer for Montenevera’s music-themed Ghost Gym—MC Sledge—to content creator MoistCr1TiKaL.

MC Sledge uses the model of the typical Backpacker NPC Trainer Class, with long hair hanging out from under a hat and a full beard that had players drawing the comparison to the gaming and commentary creator well before the game had even been released.

However, there is one aspect of this initially coincidental crossover that truly feels like it was purposefully placed for fans to catch during their playthroughs.

While the design of the Backpacker NPC shares those similarities with everyone’s favorite Moist boy, the model varies with different color palettes throughout the region and has a very slim chance of actually being based on him.

But that doesn’t mean the translators couldn’t play on that design.

During one of the final interactions, players have with MC Sledge, who up until that point had used some slang that could apply to content creation while hyping up the crowd during the Gym Test, the trainer actually says “This is what you’ve all been waitin’ for…”

In the normal context of him being the MC of this stage, it fits because he is just pointing out the main event about to take place.

But in the context of fans looking at him as the Pokémon World’s version of Big Moist? This is no mere coincidence.

One of the most viral clips Cr1TiKaL has ever put out is simply him in his chair loudly celebrating while yelling “That’s what I’ve been waitin’ for!” It is frequently used as a reaction video or image online and the setup for this was clearly not missed by whichever translator saw the connection and didn’t pass up the chance.

It also fits, as one of the Gym Leaders in the game—Iono—is based on a streamer and has some very specific terminology spliced into her writing to make her feel like she could actually share an online space with creators on YouTube and Twitch.

Penny also uses plenty of online terms like cringe or binge while also throwing out lines befitting that of a terminally online teen.

Who knows, maybe the actual designers at Game Freak and The Pokémon Company did know what they were doing from the start.

Maybe the MC did stand for MoistCr1TiKaL the whole time.