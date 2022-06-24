The Pokémon Company has now announced a new Pokémon TCG set that will arrive in the West this September. Joining the game soon will be Lost Origin, another set starring the iconic Pokémon that inhabit the Hisui region. There are plenty of popular species featuring in Lost Origin including Giratina, Zoroark, and more.

With the addition of Lost Origin and previously removed gameplay feature will also be making its return. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming addition.

Everything we know about Pokémon TCG Lost Origin

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lost Origin Pokémon TCG’s next set is Lost Origin, another release as part of Sword and Shield. The recently announced addition will be hitting stores in the west on Sept. 9.

The set includes more than 190 cards between the regular set and included secret rares. Six of these cards will be of the new VSTAR variety. These VSTAR cards include Giratina, Aerodactyl, Magnezone, Drapion, Hisuian Goodra, and Hisuian Zoroark.

There are 14 V cards in the set and one VMAX card. The VMAX card is Kyurem, and alongside this, we currently know of one radiant card in the set and that is Gardevoir.

This set will also include a trainer gallery including 30 cards starring a Pokémon and their respective trainer. 15 trainer cards will also make up the number of cards in the set.

All of the cards in Lost Origin are taken from Pokémon OCG sets including Dark Phantasma and the upcoming addition that hasn’t officially been revealed but is rumored to be called Lost Abyss. This will arrive in Japan during July.

Lost Origin will see the return of the Lost Zone, a game mechanic originally from 2009, but since retired, brought back in 2018, and then retired again until now. The Lost Zone is a discard pile that has no method of retrieving cards. Adding this back into play is sure to spice up the current meta.

Right now, this is all of the information available about the upcoming Pokémon TCG set Lost Origin, over the coming months we should get a glimpse at new releases.