Everything to know about Premier Cup in Pokémon Go

A new way to battle is being added to the Battle League.

Niantic is adding a new wrinkle to the Battle League format in Pokémon Go by creating a new type of competition called the Premier Cup.

The Premier Cup will run alongside the Master League in the normal Battle League rotation, with the main difference being the removal of Mythical and Legendary Pokémon from the pool of usable Pokémon.

While Mythical and Legendary Pokémon aren’t always at the top of the boards in terms of usage in the Master League, there are several species like Registeel that you won’t be able to escape from when playing your sets. This option will let players continue competing at the highest level, just with the focus completely moving away from the higher tiered Pokémon that the normal game’s competitive play tends to avoid.

Since the Premier Cup will be running alongside the Master League, there won’t be a CP cap for Pokémon or teams. Every aspect outside of the exclusion of Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is remaining the same as the top level League.

The first Premier Cup will begin on June 15 when the first Master League rotation of Battle League Season 2 is set to start. It will also be available during the full rotation when all three League formats are available to play.

Other details about the Premier Cup will be revealed closer to its first run on the Battle League rotation, so just be ready to battle it out in a new meta on June 15.