Dynamaxing is commonplace in the Galar Region, which means that every Pokémon can grow to massive proportions. But only a select few species will be able to Gigantamax in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Gigantamaxing is more like a cross between Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing, where certain Pokémon will change forms once it taps into the mysterious powers that allow them to grow. This phenomenon is being studied by several characters in the game, so it is likely we will learn more about it during the story.

As of now, we only know of eight Pokémon that can achieve a Gigantamax form, which also gives them access to a special move specific to their species. So as the information starts to roll out for the eighth generation, here is a list of every Pokémon that can be Gigantamaxed.

Every Gigantamax form revealed for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Special Move Move Effect Alcremie G-Max Finale Inflicts damage and heals the user and its allies. Butterfree G-Max Befuddle Inflicts damage to the target and causes poison, paralysis, or sleep to all opponents. Charizard G-Max Wildfire Inflicts damage and continues to inflict damage for four turns to non-Fire-type Pokémon. Corviknight G-Max Wind Rage Inflicts damage and removes the effects of moves such as Reflect, Light Screen, Aurora Veil, Spikes, and Electric Terrain. Drednaw G-Max Stonesurge Inflicts damage and creates Stealth Rock on the target’s side of the field. Eevee G-Max Cuddle Inflicts damage and all opponents of the opposite gender of the user become infatuated. Meowth G-Max Gold Rush Inflicts damage, confuses the opponent, and scatters coins on the ground. These coins are picked up afterwards. Pikachu G-Max Volt Crash Inflicts damage and paralyzes all opponents.

Some Pokémon that Gigantamax look a lot like popular monsters from Japanese media, such as Butterfree looking very similar to Mothra in some ways, but there are also a few callbacks. Specifically, Pikachu takes on the appearance of his original design from back in the Red, Blue, and Yellow days.

Image via Bulbapedia

If we compare this list to the number of Pokémon that could achieve Mega Evolution when Pokémon X and Y launched, there were 28 species—if you count Charizard and Mewtwo both receiving version exclusive Mega Stones. That could be a hint at just how many Gigantamax Pokémon we have yet to see, especially with how tight-lipped Nintendo and Game Freak are being with these games compared to previous entries.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. If we don’t know them all by the release, it won’t be long until someone finds the rest.