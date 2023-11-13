Eevee is staging a takeover of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee will be everywhere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this weekend to celebrate Eevee Day. The Generation I Pokémon will show up a lot in the wild in Paldea and Kitakami due to a mass outbreak, and a Mighty Eevee will headline Seven-Star Tera Raids.

The event kicks off on Friday, Nov. 17 and will last until Monday, Nov. 20.

Eeevee found in the wild have a higher chance of having special marks. In Paldea, you might find one with the Jittery, Intense, Intellectual, or Marks. In Kitakami, you might find one with Rowdy, Excited, Calmness, or Unsure Marks. The Mighty Eevee in the Tera Raid will have a Normal Tera-type and the Mightiest Mark.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Normal Tera Type Eevee.



Runs from November 17th through November 20th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/795X0YjGlG — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 12, 2023

These marks are like special badges that give Pokémon cool titles and make them more unique. For example, if an Eevee has a Rowdy Mark, it gets the title “Eevee the Rowdy.” If it has the Mighty Mark, it’s called “Eevee the Mighty.” These marks don’t make the Pokémon stronger or faster, but they’re still really neat.

There’s never been a better time to catch an Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, especially for those who haven’t got one yet or want a unique one to evolve into some or all of the Eeveelutions, including Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, or Vaporeon.

Eevee Day is an official day recognized in Japan on Nov. 21. It has been celebrated since 2018 and is all about the beloved fox-like Pokémon, who has grown into becoming arguably the second-most iconic behind Pikachu.

Last year for Eevee Day in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Eevee showed up in many different tiers of Tera Raids. They also had different Tera Types, so players had the chance to catch an Eevee for every kind of Eeveelution.

Eevee Day is more than just a special event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and other titles in the franchise like Pokémon Go. It has also included an actual parade in Yokohama, complete with ten life-sized Eevees.