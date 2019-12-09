Creatures Inc. to host a competition to turn fan designs into a Pokémon card

For the second year in a row, Creatures Inc., the creators of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, will host an illustration competition where fan designs can become an actual Pokémon card.

The contest, which runs from today until the end of March, offers artists from across Japan a chance to submit designs that can be featured in the game—and they’ll have a chance to win cash prizes. First place will walk away with 300,000 yen (roughly $2,762), with other cash prizes given to the runners-up.

株式会社クリーチャーズ on Twitter 『ポケモンカードゲーム』を開発する株式会社クリーチャーズは、『第2回 ポケモンカードゲーム イラストグランプリ』を開催いたします！ テーマ：「ポケモンのカッコいい瞬間」 公式サイト：https://t.co/1AecoirZuV #ポケカIGP2 #ポケカ #イラスト

Like last year, the competition also has a theme. This year’s theme is “Cool Moments,” which is open to interpretation. Artists must also only draw a Pokémon from a select pool, including Charizard, Pikachu, Tyranitar, Milotic, Lucario, Genosect, Wishiwashi, and Zacian.

Artists can only draw the Pokémon in a scenery featuring forests and towns. Backgrounds must be concrete and can’t have text of any kind. Each artist can submit three different designs.

Anyone from Japan looking to apply can read about the rules, as well as submit their applications, on Creatures’ website.