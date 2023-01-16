Can Seedot be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Spotlight hours are the bread and butter of Pokémon Go trainers who are looking to snatch a Shiny Pokémon for their collection. Considering the number of increased spawns during a spotlight hour, trainers’ chances of catching a Shiny Pokémon grows significantly, definitely making them worth their time.

It’s going to be Seedot turning under the spotlight next in Pokémon Go, and trainers might be in the stage of wondering if there’s a Shiny Seedot. In the previous iterations of the event, there have been instances with Pokémon without a Shiny variant. When this happens to be the case, the spotlight hour serves as an additional way to collect additional candy for a specific Pokémon, which may increase the event’s overall appeal.

Is there a Shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there’s a Shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go. The shiny version of Seedot already exists in the wild, and Pokémon Go trainers will have a better chance of catching it during the spotlight hour.

The Seedot spotlight hour is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6-7pm local time. There will also be a special event bonus to go along. During the Seedot spotlight hour, all Pokémon catches will award players double the usual XP. If you’re an avid perfect Pokéball thrower, the spotlight hour will also be a decent time to accumulate some additional XP.

If you’re looking to catch as many Seedots as possible during spotlight hour, make sure to learn all about fast-catching to cycle through hoards of Seedots in the fastest way possible.