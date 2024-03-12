Can Flabébé be Shiny in Pokémon Go

Of all the flower-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go Flabébé is one of the most popular and for good reason—this awesome Pokémon doesn’t just have one look but five, and potentially even more thanks to the Shiny treatment.

While Shiny Pokémon are extremely common in the mainline Pokémon games, not every creature in Pokémon Go has a Shiny variant available to catch yet. Fortunately, Niantic is constantly adding more so eventually, we expect all of them to be available. For now, here’s what you need to know before you go out hunting for a Shiny version of Flabébé.

Is Shiny Flabébé available in Pokémon Go?

There are so many colors. Image via The Pokemon Company

As of March 21, 2024, the Shiny variant of Flabébé is available in Pokémon Go; and that goes for all five variants of the flower Pokémon too.

Initially, when the Pokémon was added to Niantic’s hit AR game, there was no way to get this Shiny version but the Verdant Wonders event finally added the opportunity. That means there are now 10 unique versions of this flower to catch.

The different versions of Flabébé are region-locked, but if you take part in Verdant Wonders between March 21 and 25 you could encounter three of the five colors. These are Red (Middle East, Europe Africa), Blue (Asia-Pacific), Yellow (Americas), White, and Orange. Again, all of these can be encountered as Shiny so there’s even more incentive to seek them all out.

As you’d expect, the introduction of a Shiny form for Flabébé means you can get Shiny forms of Floette and Florges by evolving each. Basically, if you’re a fan of this flower evolution line you’ve got a lot of collecting to do now that there is a Shiny available.