Here are the best moves you can use for Ursaluna.

In the vast and colorful world of Pokémon, trainers can do a lot of things. With Pokémon Go, trainers can finally able catch Pokémon in the wild, as well as use these creatures in virtual reality (VR) battles.

One aspect of these battles in Pokémon Go is the option for trainers to choose which moves their Pokémon can use during combat. This comes from the traditional Pokémon video games where trainers get to customize a Pokémon’s moveset. But this will depend on which type the Pokémon belong to, or which types work alongside its original.

With this month’s Community Day in Pokémon Go, trainers are able to catch the Fighting-type Teddiursa, giving the possibility of obtaining its evolutions, Ursaring, and the recently released Ursaluna from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here’s the best moveset trainers can choose for Ursaluna in Pokémon Go.

All moves Ursaluna can learn in Pokémon Go

Before we dive in, here are all the moves in the game that it can learn:

Fast Moves:

Tackle (Normal)

Rock Smash (Rock)

Charged Moves:

High Horsepower (Ground)

Fire Punch (Fire)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Return (Normal)

Best Ursaluna moveset in Pokémon Go

Out of all the moves Ursaluna can learn in Pokémon Go, the best moveset you can use is Tackle for its Fast Move and Thunder Punch and High Horsepower for the Charged Moves.

Tackle is the better choice for Ursaluna’s Fast Move. In terms of the damage it can produce, it is just the same level as Rock Smash. But what makes Tackle the go-to Fast Move for Ursaluna is its energy regeneration, which is much better than Rock Smash. It has a faster cooldown, making it more usable in fights.

As for Ursaluna’s Charged Moves, using Thunder Punch and High Horsepower is your best choice. Both moves provide excellent damage, with the former being a fast Charged Move with 55 damage and 40 energy, while the latter provides an enormous 100 damage and 60 energy. Just keep in mind that the 60 energy cost of High Horsepower is high, so it is best to use it if you can finish off the enemy Pokémon and make its HP zero.