There may not be much post-game content currently in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but for players willing to farm the near-infinite amount of Tera Raid Battles, extravagant rewards are just waiting to be obtained.

Following the Max Raid Battles that acted as a large part of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s story, the raiding mechanic returned for the first step into the Paldea region, including various adjustments aimed at making the gameplay faster for all players. Though Tera Raids are plagued by issues with Nintendo’s online service, as well as bugs in general, they provide players with opportunities to catch rare Pokémon and get a plethora of items.

Among the items players can obtain after successfully completing certain Tera Raids is a type of Herba Mystica, whether it be Sour, Bitter, Sweet, Spicy, or Salty. Players used this mythical plant during the “Path of Legends” story, where they were tasked with working alongside Arven to defeat the Titan Pokémon, though players could not get a hold of these items for themselves.

However, after progressing far enough through each of the stories, players will begin to earn Herba Mystica for completing Raids, which can not only be used to boost the efficiency of sandwiches they have recipes for but can also be used with specific ingredients to increase the likelihood Pokémon they find are Shiny or have Marks.

However, Herba Mystica is not guaranteed in every Raid in which it can be obtained and therefore comes down to luck in most situations. They cannot be found anywhere in the Paldea region outside of Tera Raid Battles.

Best Tera Raid Battles to farm Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Herba Mystica can only be obtained via five and six-star Tera Raids in the Paldea region, and are not guaranteed drops upon defeating those Tera Pokémon. Oftentimes players will fight through these Raids only to obtain Bottle Caps, Ability Capsules, or no rare items at all, increasing the exclusivity of Herba Mystica.

To increase the odds players earn rare items upon completing Tera Raids, including Herba Mystica, they should eat a sandwich that provides the Raid Power bonus prior to entering the raids, which increases the number of the items players earn for beating the Tera Pokémon.

However, each Raid Power is specific to a certain type, and players won’t have access to level two or three of most of these sandwiches unless they already have obtained Herba Mystica as ingredients.

The type of Herba Mystica that players obtain is dependent on the Pokémon that they defeat, as well as the rarity of the Tera Raid Battle itself. Here is a complete list of what Pokémon drop Herba Mystica, though these items are not guaranteed to drop every time.

Bitter Herba Mystica

Five-star Tera Raid Battles : Amoonguss, Appletun, Arboliva, Armarouge, Blissey, Camerupt, Cetitan, Clawitzer, Dondozo, Drifblim, Eelektross, Eevee, Gardevoir, Gengar, Glalie, Glimmora, Houndoom, Hydreigon, Magnezone, Oranguru, Palafin, Pincurchin, Polteageist, Rotom, Tatsugiri, Toxtricity, Volcarona, Zoroark

: Amoonguss, Appletun, Arboliva, Armarouge, Blissey, Camerupt, Cetitan, Clawitzer, Dondozo, Drifblim, Eelektross, Eevee, Gardevoir, Gengar, Glalie, Glimmora, Houndoom, Hydreigon, Magnezone, Oranguru, Palafin, Pincurchin, Polteageist, Rotom, Tatsugiri, Toxtricity, Volcarona, Zoroark Six-star Tera Raid Battles: Amoonguss, Armarouge, Blissey, Cetitan, Clawitzer, Dondozo, Dragalge, Espeon, Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Gengar, Glaceon, Glimmora, Hydreigon, Magnezone, Sylveon, Vaporeon, Volcarona

Sour Herba Mystica

Five-star Tera Raid Battles : Altaria, Amoonguss, Blissey, Cetitan, Dondozo, Dragalge, Drifblim, Eelektross, Florges, Gengar, Glalie, Goodra, Gothitelle, Hatterene, Mimikyu, Mismagius, Palafin, Slowking, Tinkaton

: Altaria, Amoonguss, Blissey, Cetitan, Dondozo, Dragalge, Drifblim, Eelektross, Florges, Gengar, Glalie, Goodra, Gothitelle, Hatterene, Mimikyu, Mismagius, Palafin, Slowking, Tinkaton Six-star Tera Raid Battles: Amoonguss, Blissey, Cetitan, Clodsire, Dondozo, Farigiraf, Frosmoth, Goodra, Mimikyu, Slowking, Tinkaton, Toedscruel, Umbreon, Vaporeon

Salty Herba Mystica

Five-star Tera Raid Battles : Amoonguss, Avalugg, Blissey, Bronzong, Cetitan, Cloyster, Coalossal, Copperajah, Corviknight, Dondozo, Drifblim, Eelektross, Garganacl, Gengar, Glalie, Greedent, Hippowdon, Orthworm, Palafin, Slowbro

: Amoonguss, Avalugg, Blissey, Bronzong, Cetitan, Cloyster, Coalossal, Copperajah, Corviknight, Dondozo, Drifblim, Eelektross, Garganacl, Gengar, Glalie, Greedent, Hippowdon, Orthworm, Palafin, Slowbro Six-star Tera Raid Battles: Amoonguss, Avalugg, Blissey, Cetitan, Corviknight, Dachsbun, Dondozo, Farigiraf, Garganacl, Hippowdon, Klawf, Orthworm, Pelipper, Torkoal, Toxapex, Vaporeon

Spicy Herba Mystica

Five-star Tera Raid Battles : Abomasnow, Amoonguss, Annihilape, Arcanine, Baxcalibur, Blissey, Bombirdier, Brambleghast, Braviary, Breloom, Ceruledge, Cetitan, Dragonite, Drifblim, Dondozo, Eelektross, Falinks, Flapple, Gallade, Garchomp, Gengar, Glalie, Grimmsnarl, Gyarados, Hariyama, Haxorus, Honchkrow, Indeedee, Kingambit, Krookodile, Luxray, Mabosstiff, Mudsdale, Palafin, Passimian, Revavroom, Salamence, Scizor, Scyther, Slaking, Staraptor, Tauros, Tsareena, Tyranitar

: Abomasnow, Amoonguss, Annihilape, Arcanine, Baxcalibur, Blissey, Bombirdier, Brambleghast, Braviary, Breloom, Ceruledge, Cetitan, Dragonite, Drifblim, Dondozo, Eelektross, Falinks, Flapple, Gallade, Garchomp, Gengar, Glalie, Grimmsnarl, Gyarados, Hariyama, Haxorus, Honchkrow, Indeedee, Kingambit, Krookodile, Luxray, Mabosstiff, Mudsdale, Palafin, Passimian, Revavroom, Salamence, Scizor, Scyther, Slaking, Staraptor, Tauros, Tsareena, Tyranitar Six-star Tera Raid Battles: Amoonguss, Annihilape, Baxcalibur, Blissey, Bombirdier, Breloom, Ceruledge, Cetitan, Dondozo, Dragonite, Farigiraf, Flareon, Gallade, Garchomp, Gyarados, Haxorus, Heracross, Tauros, Kingambit, Leafeon, Lycanroc, Mabosstiff, Pawmot, Pincurchin, Revavroom, Salamence, Scizor, Staraptor, Tyranitar, Vaporeon

Sweet Herba Mystica