Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC

The Pokemon European Championships has concluded, and a handful of Pokémon TCG decks stood out above the rest to be crowned the best of the tournament.

While Charizard dominated the tournament mostly, the top three decks had a good variety of cards and formulas that suit any playstyle. So, if you want to create the top decks for yourself, get an idea of what is doing well in the competitive events, or want some ideas on how to prep for NAIC in June, look at what came out on top.

First place: Tord Reklev’s Charizard/Pigeot EX

Pokémon Cards (20)

4x Charmander (Obsidian Flames)

1x Charmleon (Paldean Fates)

3x Charizard ex (Paldean Fates)

2x Pidgey (Pokémon 151)

2x Pigeon ex (Obsidian Flames)

1x Radiant Charizard (Crown Zenith)

1x Bidoof (Crown Zenith)

1x Bibarel (Brilliant Stars)

1x Rotom V (Crown Zenith)

1x Lumineon V (Brilliant Stars)

1x Cleffa (Obsidian Flames)

1x Manaphy (Brilliant Stars)

1X Jirachi (Paradox Rift)

Trainer Cards (34)

4x Rare Candy

4x Ultra Ball

4x Buddy-Buddy Poffin

3x Arven

2x Boss’s Orders

3x Iono

2x Professor Turo’s Scenario

2x Super Rod

1x Team Yell’s Cheer

1x Roxanne

1x Nest Ball

1x Counter Catcher

1x Prime Catcher

1x Lost Vacuum

1x Forest Seal Stone

1x Choice Belt

1x Defiance Band

1x Collapsed Stadium

Energy Cards (6)

6x Fire Energy

Second place: Isaiah Bradner’s Giratina LZ

EUIC Finalist 2024



Extremely proud of this deck, really thought from the beginning this would be the one



Love you Grampa Bradner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oRfl3PYlqg — Isaiah Bradner (@IsaiahBradner) April 7, 2024

Pokémon Cards (19)

4x Comfey (Lost Origin)

3x Giratina V (Lost Origin)

3x Giratina VSTAR (Lost Origin)

2x Shuppet (Scarlet & Violet)

1x Banette ex (Scarlet & Violet)

1x Banette (Lost Origin)

1x Sableye (Lost Origin)

1x Cramorant (Lost Origin)

1x Radiant Greninja (Astral Radiance)

1x Manahpy (Brilliant Stars)

1x Iron Leaves ex (Temporal Forces)

Trainer Cards (28)

4x Nest Ball

4x Mirage Gate

4x Colress’s Experiment

3x Switch

2x Buddy-Buddy Poffin

2x Super Rod

1x Boss’s Orders

1x Roxanne

1x Ultra Ball

1x Counter Catcher

1x Prime Catcher

1x Pokégear 3.0

1x Forest Seal Stone

1x Temple of Sinnoh

1x Artazon

Energy Cards (13)

5x Psychic Energy

4x Grass Energy

4x Jet Energy

Third place: Alessandro Cremascoli’s Pidgeot Control

Top4 at EUIC

I'm really satisfied about my accomplish regardless the mistake that prevent me to win a better trophy. I saw potential in this deck at the start of the season and keep work on it. Thanks to everyone for your support, I truly love you guys!

Details in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Q6dl0ZtZm4 — iCaterpie (@iCaterpie) April 7, 2024

Pokémon Cards (13)

2x Pidget (Pokémon 151)

2x Pidgeot ex (Obsidian Flames)

1x Radiant Charizard (Crown Zenith)

1x Chi-Yu ex (Paldea Evolved)

1x Noibat (Paldean Fates)

1x Noivern ex (Paldean Fates)

1x Bouffalant (Lost Origin)

1x Rotom V (Crown Zenith)

1x Luxray V (Astral Radiance)

1x Mimikyu (Paldean Fates)

1x Mawile (Lost Origin)

Trainer Cards (42)

4x Arven

4x Nest Ball

4x Pokégear 3.0

3x Penny

3x Pal Pad

3x Counter Catcher

2x Rare Candy

2x Hisuian Heavy Ball

2x Bravery Charm

2x Forest Seal Stone

1x Eri

1x Iono

1x Boss’s Orders

1x Thoryon

1x Roseanne’s Backup

1x Cyllene

1x Ultra Ball

1x Super Rod

1x Switch Cart

1x Hero’s Cape

1x Defiance Band

1x Technical Machine: Devolution

1x Artazon

Energy Cards (5)

2x Fire Energy

2x Double Turbo Energy

1x Mist Energy

