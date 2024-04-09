Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC

The Pokemon European Championships has concluded, and a handful of Pokémon TCG decks stood out above the rest to be crowned the best of the tournament.
While Charizard dominated the tournament mostly, the top three decks had a good variety of cards and formulas that suit any playstyle. So, if you want to create the top decks for yourself, get an idea of what is doing well in the competitive events, or want some ideas on how to prep for NAIC in June, look at what came out on top.
First place: Tord Reklev’s Charizard/Pigeot EX
Pokémon Cards (20)
- 4x Charmander (Obsidian Flames)
- 1x Charmleon (Paldean Fates)
- 3x Charizard ex (Paldean Fates)
- 2x Pidgey (Pokémon 151)
- 2x Pigeon ex (Obsidian Flames)
- 1x Radiant Charizard (Crown Zenith)
- 1x Bidoof (Crown Zenith)
- 1x Bibarel (Brilliant Stars)
- 1x Rotom V (Crown Zenith)
- 1x Lumineon V (Brilliant Stars)
- 1x Cleffa (Obsidian Flames)
- 1x Manaphy (Brilliant Stars)
- 1X Jirachi (Paradox Rift)
Trainer Cards (34)
- 4x Rare Candy
- 4x Ultra Ball
- 4x Buddy-Buddy Poffin
- 3x Arven
- 2x Boss’s Orders
- 3x Iono
- 2x Professor Turo’s Scenario
- 2x Super Rod
- 1x Team Yell’s Cheer
- 1x Roxanne
- 1x Nest Ball
- 1x Counter Catcher
- 1x Prime Catcher
- 1x Lost Vacuum
- 1x Forest Seal Stone
- 1x Choice Belt
- 1x Defiance Band
- 1x Collapsed Stadium
Energy Cards (6)
- 6x Fire Energy
Second place: Isaiah Bradner’s Giratina LZ
Pokémon Cards (19)
- 4x Comfey (Lost Origin)
- 3x Giratina V (Lost Origin)
- 3x Giratina VSTAR (Lost Origin)
- 2x Shuppet (Scarlet & Violet)
- 1x Banette ex (Scarlet & Violet)
- 1x Banette (Lost Origin)
- 1x Sableye (Lost Origin)
- 1x Cramorant (Lost Origin)
- 1x Radiant Greninja (Astral Radiance)
- 1x Manahpy (Brilliant Stars)
- 1x Iron Leaves ex (Temporal Forces)
Trainer Cards (28)
- 4x Nest Ball
- 4x Mirage Gate
- 4x Colress’s Experiment
- 3x Switch
- 2x Buddy-Buddy Poffin
- 2x Super Rod
- 1x Boss’s Orders
- 1x Roxanne
- 1x Ultra Ball
- 1x Counter Catcher
- 1x Prime Catcher
- 1x Pokégear 3.0
- 1x Forest Seal Stone
- 1x Temple of Sinnoh
- 1x Artazon
Energy Cards (13)
- 5x Psychic Energy
- 4x Grass Energy
- 4x Jet Energy
Third place: Alessandro Cremascoli’s Pidgeot Control
Pokémon Cards (13)
- 2x Pidget (Pokémon 151)
- 2x Pidgeot ex (Obsidian Flames)
- 1x Radiant Charizard (Crown Zenith)
- 1x Chi-Yu ex (Paldea Evolved)
- 1x Noibat (Paldean Fates)
- 1x Noivern ex (Paldean Fates)
- 1x Bouffalant (Lost Origin)
- 1x Rotom V (Crown Zenith)
- 1x Luxray V (Astral Radiance)
- 1x Mimikyu (Paldean Fates)
- 1x Mawile (Lost Origin)
Trainer Cards (42)
- 4x Arven
- 4x Nest Ball
- 4x Pokégear 3.0
- 3x Penny
- 3x Pal Pad
- 3x Counter Catcher
- 2x Rare Candy
- 2x Hisuian Heavy Ball
- 2x Bravery Charm
- 2x Forest Seal Stone
- 1x Eri
- 1x Iono
- 1x Boss’s Orders
- 1x Thoryon
- 1x Roseanne’s Backup
- 1x Cyllene
- 1x Ultra Ball
- 1x Super Rod
- 1x Switch Cart
- 1x Hero’s Cape
- 1x Defiance Band
- 1x Technical Machine: Devolution
- 1x Artazon
Energy Cards (5)
- 2x Fire Energy
- 2x Double Turbo Energy
- 1x Mist Energy
