Best cards to pull from Pokémon Sword & Shield: Lost Origin

For Pokémon TCG collectors the time is almost here: Lost Origin is set to arrive in the West later this week and in anticipation, you may be wondering which cards in the set you’ll want to look out for.

There are plenty of different reasons why TCG collectors may want a card, whether it be value, effectiveness in-game, or simply its look, but for those attempting to make the most from their collecting, it could be a mix of the above.

As we head towards launch day we don’t have all of the details about what Lost Origin will include, but fortunately, as many cards have already launched in Japan we have some idea of what will be of value.

Best cards to pull from Pokemon Sword & Shield: Lost Origin

Image via The Pokémon Company

As the set hasn’t yet arrived it would be impossible to say exactly which cards will be the best pulls, but by looking at the OCG releases which are included in Lost Origin, we can speculate on which of the highest-value cards will show up.

From the Lost Abyss side of the set, the best card that you can pull will be the alternate art secret rare version of Giratina V. This card is currently selling for around $250 ungraded and the English version will likely fetch a similar price.

Image via [Pokellector](https://jp.pokellector.com/Lost-Abyss-Expansion/) Image via [Pokellector](https://jp.pokellector.com/Lost-Abyss-Expansion/)

Sticking with this themed, secret rare form of Giratina will all be worth chasing. Notably the Gold variant of Giratina VSTAR. This card is also one of the most expensive additions to come from Lost Abyss, however, like other cards it is yet to be confirmed for this English set.

Another card that seems to be peaking buyer interest is the alternate art secret rare form of Aerodactyl included in Lost Abyss.

On the Dark Phantasma side of the upcoming set, one of the most popular cards is the new Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR which can be found in regular and secret rare forms. These cards will likely draw interest along with Enamorous V and Radiant Gardevoir.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

While we won’t know for sure exactly which cards are of value until it’s here any of the cards from the sets Trainer Gallery will be worth collecting as in the past these have proven to be popular additions.

Once we have more conclusive information as to which cards are garnering the most interest from Lost Abyss, this article will be updated.