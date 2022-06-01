Are there gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Some players are itching to become the best trainer Scarlet and Violet have to offer.

With a new generation of Pokémon comes new game mechanics, storylines, and ways to play out a game set in the Pokémon world. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look no different, with new and returning game mechanics displayed in the latest SV trailer.

Most Pokémon fans will have one question on their minds when watching the newest trailer for the game: Will the new series have gyms?

Pokémon gyms are a staple of the series and were one of the pillars the original games and anime were built upon. Making your way through the world set before you and challenging gyms and their gym leaders on the way to becoming your region’s best Pokémon trainer is what almost every Pokémon game is about.

In some of the franchise’s latest installments, however, the developers toyed around with worlds that don’t have any gyms at all. While Pokémon Sun and Moon replaced gyms with the Alolan Islands’ Kahunas, a clear like-for-like change, Pokémon Legends: Arceus went even further. The latest Pokémon game contained nothing like the gym system or SM’s Kahunas, instead having frenzied noble Pokémon that trainers needed to quell to progress in the game.

Here’s everything we know so far about gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Are there gyms in Scarlet and Violet?

While it’s still not confirmed there will definitely be a gym system in SV, glimpses provided by the new trailer do appear to reveal different themed gyms, which makes a return to gyms and gym leaders for the game seem likely.

The trailer shows one area that is very clearly a classic Pokémon gym, with the standard battle lines drawn on a field of grass surrounded by flowers and a windmill. The trailer also shows off a couple of other themed areas, such as what appears to be a ground-type arena and an area marked with flags bearing a flame emblem.

While SV’s page on Pokémon’s website doesn’t explicitly mention gyms and gym leaders, it does speak to players going on a journey to become a better Pokémon trainer, and that the world can be explored freely, “not in an order dictated by the story.”

It could very well be that SV has some tricks up its sleeves when it comes to gyms and gym leaders. But for players looking forward to having gyms to fight through once again, the newest generation of Pokémon looks promising.