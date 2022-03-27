Amazon launches new Pokémon T-Shirt Club subscription box

The service is currently only available in the United States.

As one of the biggest brands on the planet, Pokémon products are almost always in high demand at popular retailers. Amazon is no different: the biggest online marketplace has pushed one of its T-Shirt Club subscriptions live for Pokémon.

Amazon has dozens of subscription boxes available for brands like Marvel, DC, Dungeons & Dragons, and Star Wars. The Pokémon T-Shirt Club follows a similar model, allowing fans to sign up for a monthly subscription that offers exclusively designed shirts via this service.

Amazon has quietly launched a Pokémon T-Shirt Club subscription, which will deliver a new Pokémon shirt each month. Amazon has many t-shirt subscription boxes, but this is the first time they've done Pokémon, I believe. For the brave: https://t.co/UACXXaCBPl #affiliatelink pic.twitter.com/dLJNL09hLK — PokéJungle IX (@pokejungle) March 27, 2022

Each subscription box is a monthly subscription that can cost anywhere from $14.99 to $24.99, with the new Pokémon box going for $19.99. Subscribing gives fans officially licensed designs with free shipping each month, though shipping is limited to the United States for most of the offerings.

Size is the only thing you need to select. Color and material will be decided based on the design sent in by the designers partnering with Amazon and The Pokémon Company. If you don’t like the design, you can return the shirt for free or skip that month’s product. Previews will typically be shared before the product is shipped, giving buyers time to make up their minds on that month’s design.

This isn’t the first time exclusive Pokémon products have been sold on Amazon, and it likely won’t be the last. The brand continues to pull in fans with its increasingly varied offerings, and the possible success of the Pokémon T-Shirt Club could mean more products will follow suit.