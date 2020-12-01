All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Kalos Celebration Event

The next generation of Pokémon has been added to Pokémon Go. A handful of Kalos natives are taking center stage in the new Kalos Celebration event.

During this event, players will be able to encounter nine different species of Pokémon from the sixth generation games, with eight of them being available in the wild.

You won’t be able to catch Klefki unless you live in France. But outside of that, all three starters and a few other Pokémon are going to be widely available. And, as a bonus, some special event-exclusive research will let players grab Mega Energy for Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

If you plan on trying to complete the Kalos Celebration Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know.

Step one

Transfer five Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Fletchling – 600 XP

Give your Buddy three treats – 600 Stardust

Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Step two

Power up a Pokémon five times – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Litleo – Five Hyper Potions

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon – Five Revives

Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Step three

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Chespin – 30 Venusaur Mega Energy

Make five Nice Throws – 10 Nanab Berries

Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step four

Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Fennekin – 30 Charizard Mega Energy

Make seven Nice Throws – 10 Razz Berries

Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step five

Catch 20Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Froakie – 30 Blastoise Mega Energy

Make seven Great Throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step six

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Total rewards: One Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust, 2.000 XP