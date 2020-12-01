All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Kalos Celebration Event

The next generation of Pokémon has been added to Pokémon Go. A handful of Kalos natives are taking center stage in the new Kalos Celebration event.
During this event, players will be able to encounter nine different species of Pokémon from the sixth generation games, with eight of them being available in the wild.
You won’t be able to catch Klefki unless you live in France. But outside of that, all three starters and a few other Pokémon are going to be widely available. And, as a bonus, some special event-exclusive research will let players grab Mega Energy for Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.
If you plan on trying to complete the Kalos Celebration Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know.
Step one
- Transfer five Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Fletchling – 600 XP
- Give your Buddy three treats – 600 Stardust
Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Step two
- Power up a Pokémon five times – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Litleo – Five Hyper Potions
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon – Five Revives
Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Step three
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Chespin – 30 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Make five Nice Throws – 10 Nanab Berries
Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Step four
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Fennekin – 30 Charizard Mega Energy
- Make seven Nice Throws – 10 Razz Berries
Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Step five
- Catch 20Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Froakie – 30 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Make seven Great Throws – 10 Pinap Berries
Total rewards: 15 Charizard Mega Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Step six
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
Total rewards: One Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust, 2.000 XP