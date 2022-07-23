All supported mobile devices for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go owes its popularity to various factors. In addition to bringing one of the most famous IPs in the world to life, it’s also a remarkably accessible game.

You can play Pokémon Go on a wide range of devices running Android or iOS. Considering the game made its debut in 2016, it has a history of running well, even on older devices. If you’re looking to purchase a device that can run Pokémon Go without any hiccups, the chances are a decent majority of the devices you can pick will fit the bill.

The following requirements should be the only guidelines you’ll need while acquiring a new device for Pokémon Go.

Supported Android devices for Pokémon Go

Software version: Android 7 or above

Android 7 or above Preferred resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels (not optimized for tablet)

720 x 1280 pixels (not optimized for tablet) Must have: GPS and Location Services

GPS and Location Services RAM requirement: At least 2GB for a smooth experience

At least 2GB for a smooth experience Strong internet connection (Wi-Fi, 3G, or 4G)

Rooted devices are not supported

Supported iOS devices for Pokémon Go

Software version: iOS 14 or above

iOS 14 or above Device requirement: iPhone 6s or above

iPhone 6s or above Must have: GPS and Location Services

GPS and Location Services RAM requirement: At least 2GB for a smooth experience

At least 2GB for a smooth experience Strong internet connection (Wi-Fi, 3G, or 4G)

Jailbroken devices are not supported

All Android and iOS devices that tick the boxes above will be fit to run Pokémon Go smoothly. For the best experience, it’s recommended for players to exit out of background apps while playing Pokémon Go so their devices can focus their resources in one place.