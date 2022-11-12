The moon is full, and it is time to dig.

It is time for another Pokémon Go Community Day event, though this time there is a specific twist tied to the Full Moon.

Teddiursa will be the focus of November’s Community Day, which means players will encounter the Normal-type more frequently from 2pm to 5pm local time on Nov. 12.

Shiny hunting for Teddiursa might be on most players’ minds at the start since the odds will be increased, but this will also be the first chance anyone has to obtain Ursaluna. The Normal/Ground-type is appearing for the first time during this Community Day thanks in part to the full moon being present in Pokémon Go from 2pm local time on Nov. 12 to 6am local time on Nov. 13.

You can only obtain Ursaluna by using 100 Teddiursa Candy on an Ursaring while a full moon is present in-game. And, obtaining one during Community Day will net you the Charged Attack High Horsepower too.

As always, players will also be able to purchase the usual $1 Community Day Special Research story ticket, and bonus Battle Raids will take place from 5pm to 10pm local time. Those who battle and defeat Ursaring in Raids will see Teddiursa spawning nearby for 30 minutes with boosted Shiny odds.

If you plan on participating in the event, here are all of the event bonuses, research tasks, and rewards you can expect to run into.

All Pokémon Go Teddiursa Community Day event bonuses, Sweet Snacks Research tasks, and rewards

All Teddiursa Community Day event bonuses

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades made during the event will require 50 percent less Stardust.

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Sweet Snacks page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Teddiursa Teddiursa encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Teddiursa Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Teddiursa encounter, and one Star Piece

Sweet Snacks page two

Catch 15 Teddiursa 30 Teddiursa Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Ursaring encounter

Evolve three Teddiursa 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Teddiursa encounter, and one Incense

Sweet Snacks page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Teddiursa Candy

Evolve one Ursaring One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Sweet Snacks page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Teddiursa encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Ursaluna encounter, and three Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research