All Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket: Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks and rewards

Team Go Rocket is back for another takeover event in Pokémon Go, which means Giovanni has a new Shadow Legendary for players to challenge.

This time you will need to beat Shadow Regigigas, and the easiest way to reach the Boss Rocket is by completing the Showdown in the Shadows Special Research.

Showdown in the Shadows is available to claim from Oct. 26 to Dec. 1 at 10am local time, when the Adventures Abound season ends. This Special Research will have you catching Pokémon and battling Team Go Rocket to collect Mysterious Components, which will lead you to the team leaders and Giovanni.

So if you want to face Giovanni, catch a Shadow Regigigas, or just battle Shadow Lugia as it debuts in raids, here is a full guide for the Halloween 2023 Team Go Rocket Takeover—including all the boosted Pokémon spawns and event bonuses.

All Team Go Rocket Takeover: Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 10 Poké Balls

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Phantump encounter

Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page two

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Mysterious Component



Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Galrian Yamask encounter

Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Cliff 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 2,500 XP



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 3,00 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page four

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Six Max Revives



Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Gengar (Trick or Treat costume) encounter

Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page five

Claim Reward! 2,500 Stardust

Claim Reward! 2,500 Stardust

Claim Reward! 2,500 Stardust



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 3,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries

All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component



All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 event bonuses, new Shadow Pokémon, and featured raids

All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 event bonuses

Team Go Rocket will be appearing more frequently in overworld balloons and at PokéStops

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration

Shadow Raids will be appearing more frequently at Gyms

All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 12km Eggs, new Shadow Pokémon, and event raids

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in Eggs or raids during this event specifically.

New Shadow Pokémon Ghastly Rhyhorn Barboach Cranidos Shieldon Regigigas (Giovanni only) Deilbur Litwick

12km Eggs Larvitar* Sandile Pawniard* Vullaby* Deino* Pancham Salandit

One-star Shadow Raids Ghastly Grimer* Misdreavus Litwick

Three-star Shadow Raids Nidorina Nidorino Golbat

Five-star Shadow Raids Lugia* (Oct. 28 at 10am local time to Oct. 28 at 8pm local time)



This Team Go Rocket Takeover event ties into the Halloween 2023 Part Two event, so you gain access to more bonuses, Pokémon spawns, and Timed Research tasks to complete.

About the author