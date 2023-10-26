All Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket: Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks and rewards

Team Go Rocket is back for another takeover event in Pokémon Go, which means Giovanni has a new Shadow Legendary for players to challenge.
This time you will need to beat Shadow Regigigas, and the easiest way to reach the Boss Rocket is by completing the Showdown in the Shadows Special Research.
Showdown in the Shadows is available to claim from Oct. 26 to Dec. 1 at 10am local time, when the Adventures Abound season ends. This Special Research will have you catching Pokémon and battling Team Go Rocket to collect Mysterious Components, which will lead you to the team leaders and Giovanni.
So if you want to face Giovanni, catch a Shadow Regigigas, or just battle Shadow Lugia as it debuts in raids, here is a full guide for the Halloween 2023 Team Go Rocket Takeover—including all the boosted Pokémon spawns and event bonuses.
Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page one
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 10 Poké Balls
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- One Mysterious Component
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Phantump encounter
Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page two
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Three Mysterious Component
Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Galrian Yamask encounter
Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page three
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- 2,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Cliff
- 2,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- 2,500 XP
Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 3,00 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar
Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page four
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 10 Hyper Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Six Max Revives
Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Gengar (Trick or Treat costume) encounter
Showdown in the Shadows Special Research tasks page five
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 Stardust
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 Stardust
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 Stardust
Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 3,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries
All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- One Mysterious Component
All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 event bonuses, new Shadow Pokémon, and featured raids
All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 event bonuses
- Team Go Rocket will be appearing more frequently in overworld balloons and at PokéStops
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration
- Shadow Raids will be appearing more frequently at Gyms
All Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Takeover Halloween 2023 12km Eggs, new Shadow Pokémon, and event raids
All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in Eggs or raids during this event specifically.
- New Shadow Pokémon
- Ghastly
- Rhyhorn
- Barboach
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Regigigas (Giovanni only)
- Deilbur
- Litwick
- 12km Eggs
- Larvitar*
- Sandile
- Pawniard*
- Vullaby*
- Deino*
- Pancham
- Salandit
- One-star Shadow Raids
- Ghastly
- Grimer*
- Misdreavus
- Litwick
- Three-star Shadow Raids
- Nidorina
- Nidorino
- Golbat
- Five-star Shadow Raids
- Lugia* (Oct. 28 at 10am local time to Oct. 28 at 8pm local time)
This Team Go Rocket Takeover event ties into the Halloween 2023 Part Two event, so you gain access to more bonuses, Pokémon spawns, and Timed Research tasks to complete.