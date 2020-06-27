All Pokémon Go fourth anniversary challenges and Timed Research rewards

July is going to be huge for Pokémon Go content.

Pokémon Go is about to celebrate its fourth anniversary, and that doesn’t just mean new Pokémon and research, but also new challenges that will begin on July 3.

Niantic is essentially dividing the anniversary event into three weeks of content, splitting it up through themed challenges that will test players in different ways.

The first week will be themed around Skill, week two is Battle, and week three is Friendship-based. Each of those weeks will have different challenges, Timed Research, and features, including exclusive, hard to find Pokémon that will appear more as reward encounters.

Here is a breakdown of each specific themed week and the different challenges and rewards players will get for participating in the anniversary event during those times.

Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Skill – July 3 to 8

Trainers who complete all three of the Skill Timed Research assignments will earn an encounter with Ducklett, a Pokémon that is being added to the game during the event. Players will also be able to earn items like a Star Piece and another encounter with the event exclusive Flying Pikachu.

Niantic is also running multiple special promotions for the three factions in Pokémon Go, promising additional wild encounters with rare Pokémon during Go Fest 2020 if a certain number of trainers from each team participate.

If the following number of Trainers from teams Instinct, Mystic, and Valor complete the Skill Timed Research, these corresponding Pokémon will appear during Go Fest 2020.

1 million Team Instinct Trainers: Chimecho

1 million Team Mystic Trainers: Alomomola

1 million Team Valor Trainers: Chansey

All trainers who complete the Skill Timed Research will earn access to the Go Fest Elite Skill Challenge, a set of difficult tasks that you can complete in during the event.

The Ho-Oh Special Raid Weekend will also take place during this period, starting on July 3 and ending on July 6.

Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Battle – July 10 to 15

Trainers who complete all three of the Battle Timed Research assignments will encounter Hitmonlee and Absol, along with a Super Rocket Radar, which will help you locate Rocket Boss Giovanni.

If the following number of Trainers from teams Instinct, Mystic, and Valor complete the Battle Timed Research, these corresponding Pokémon will appear during Go Fest 2020.

One million Team Instinct Trainers: Ferroseed

One million Team Mystic Trainers: Alolan Grimer

One million Team Valor Trainers: Alolan Marowak

All trainers who complete the Skill Timed Research will earn access to the Go Fest Elite Battle Challenge, the second set of difficult tasks that players can unlock during the event.

A special battle-themed event is scheduled to run on July 12 from 11 to 2pm local time, with more details to come closer to its launch.

Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Friendship – July 17 to 22

Unlike the other two challenge themes, the Friendship week is set to focus on appreciating your fellow Trainers and Buddy Pokémon. You will need to send a lot of Gifts, attach some stickers, and other more community-based tasks to finish the Friendship Timed Research.

During this period, a Summer Style Pikachu will be appearing alongside the Timed Research, and Petilil will be making its debut in the game. If you finish the Friendship Timed Research you will earn an encounter with Alolan Raichu, Petilil, and get some helpful items, like a Lucky Egg.

If the following number of Trainers from teams Instinct, Mystic, and Valor complete the Friendship Timed Research, these corresponding Pokémon will appear during Go Fest 2020.

One million Team Instinct Trainers: Togetic

One million Team Mystic Trainers: Dratini

One million Team Valor Trainers: Litwick

All trainers who complete the Skill Timed Research will earn access to the Go Fest Elite Friendship Challenge, the third and final set of difficult tasks that players can unlock during the event.

The Pokémon Go fourth anniversary celebration will run from July 3 to 22, with plenty of content to keep players entertained heading into Go Fest 2020.