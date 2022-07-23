All Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle is underway, with players attending the ticketed event splitting time between Seattle Center Park and the city proper as they finish various Collection Challenges and work to encounter new Ultra Beasts.

Specifically for this event, which runs from July 22 to 24, players can finish event-exclusive Special Research to encounter Buzzwole for the first time, while also getting some nice bonuses along the way. Go Fest: Seattle will also be the first time players can encounter a Shiny Combee and Shiny Panpour, and don’t forget about Cowboy Hat Snorlax.

Players attending the event or playing along from home with the tie-in event will get rewards from finishing Collection Challenges, and have a shot at boosting the upcoming Hisuian Discoveries event with a Global Challenge, too.

If you plan to participate in the event at all, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Go Fest: Seattle.

Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Park Special Research

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page one

Take three snapshots of your Pokémon Two Rare Candy

Explore 1km 2,022 Stardust

Spin seven PokéStops 2,022 XP



Total Rewards: Two Star Pieces, 22 Poké Balls, and two Egg Incubator

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page two

Catch five Psychic-type Pokémon Litwick encounter

Catch five Water-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch five Flying-type Pokémon Rufflet encounter

Catch five Poison-type Pokémon Skorupi encounter



Total Rewards: Two Rare Candy, 22 Great Balls, and 22 Poké Balls

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page three

Take a snapshot of Abra in the Dreamy Mindscape habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Lileep in the Electric Garden habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Dwebble in the Oasis habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Swablu in the Cloud Sanctuary habitat 2,022 Stardust



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page four

Catch 22 Pokémon 2,022 XP



Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Razz Berries, and Sky Forme Shaymin encounter

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page five

Send 10 Gifts to Friends 22 Shaymin Stickers

Walk 3km 2,022 XP

Win one raid 2,022 Stardust



Total Rewards: One Lure Module, 25 Shaymin Candy, and two Egg Incubators

Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle City Special Research

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page one

Give three treats to your Buddy Two Poffins

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Two Incense

Use an Incense 22 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, two Pinap Berries, and two Lucky Eggs

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page two

Spin 10 PokéStops 2,022 XP

Complete three Field Research tasks 2,022 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Lapras encounter



Total Rewards: Two Egg Incubators, two Super Incubators, and two Premium Battle Passes

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page three

Hatch two Eggs Two Silver Pinap Berries

Battle in two raids 2,022 XP

Earn 10,000 XP Two Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and two Hyper Potions

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page four

Power up Pokémon three times Two Max Revives



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Buzzwole encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page five

Spin three PokéStops you have not visited before Two Pinap Berries

Hatch three Eggs 2,022 Stardust

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Two Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 2,022 XP, 22 Buzzwole Candy, and one Elite Charged TM

Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Field Research