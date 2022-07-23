All Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle is underway, with players attending the ticketed event splitting time between Seattle Center Park and the city proper as they finish various Collection Challenges and work to encounter new Ultra Beasts.
Specifically for this event, which runs from July 22 to 24, players can finish event-exclusive Special Research to encounter Buzzwole for the first time, while also getting some nice bonuses along the way. Go Fest: Seattle will also be the first time players can encounter a Shiny Combee and Shiny Panpour, and don’t forget about Cowboy Hat Snorlax.
Players attending the event or playing along from home with the tie-in event will get rewards from finishing Collection Challenges, and have a shot at boosting the upcoming Hisuian Discoveries event with a Global Challenge, too.
If you plan to participate in the event at all, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Go Fest: Seattle.
Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Park Special Research
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page one
- Take three snapshots of your Pokémon
- Two Rare Candy
- Explore 1km
- 2,022 Stardust
- Spin seven PokéStops
- 2,022 XP
Total Rewards: Two Star Pieces, 22 Poké Balls, and two Egg Incubator
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page two
- Catch five Psychic-type Pokémon
- Litwick encounter
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch five Flying-type Pokémon
- Rufflet encounter
- Catch five Poison-type Pokémon
- Skorupi encounter
Total Rewards: Two Rare Candy, 22 Great Balls, and 22 Poké Balls
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page three
- Take a snapshot of Abra in the Dreamy Mindscape habitat
- 2,022 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of Lileep in the Electric Garden habitat
- 2,022 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of Dwebble in the Oasis habitat
- 2,022 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of Swablu in the Cloud Sanctuary habitat
- 2,022 Stardust
Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page four
- Catch 22 Pokémon
- 2,022 XP
Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Razz Berries, and Sky Forme Shaymin encounter
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – Park Experience page five
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends
- 22 Shaymin Stickers
- Walk 3km
- 2,022 XP
- Win one raid
- 2,022 Stardust
Total Rewards: One Lure Module, 25 Shaymin Candy, and two Egg Incubators
Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle City Special Research
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page one
- Give three treats to your Buddy
- Two Poffins
- Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- 22 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, two Pinap Berries, and two Lucky Eggs
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page two
- Spin 10 PokéStops
- 2,022 XP
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 2,022 Stardust
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- Lapras encounter
Total Rewards: Two Egg Incubators, two Super Incubators, and two Premium Battle Passes
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page three
- Hatch two Eggs
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Battle in two raids
- 2,022 XP
- Earn 10,000 XP
- Two Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and two Hyper Potions
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page four
- Power up Pokémon three times
- Two Max Revives
Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Buzzwole encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle – City Experience page five
- Spin three PokéStops you have not visited before
- Two Pinap Berries
- Hatch three Eggs
- 2,022 Stardust
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends
- Two Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 2,022 XP, 22 Buzzwole Candy, and one Elite Charged TM
Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Field Research
- Battle another Trainer
- Sandslash encounter
- Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Clamperl encounter
- Darumaka encounter
- Combee encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Gracidea Pikachu encounter
- 500 Stardust
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Darumaka encounter
- Combee encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Darumaka encounter
- Combee encounter
- One Rare Candy