All Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

One last event before the beastly finale.

The final in-person Pokémon Go Fest event of 2022 is finally here, with players gathering in Sapporo, Japan to battle, catch, and trade Pokémon—including several new inclusions that are only available at the event, as of now.

Xurkitree is making its first appearance in Pokémon Go at Go Fest: Sapporo, though it will also be available to players around the world during the Go Fest Finale on Aug. 27. Along with the Ultra Beast, players can earn an encounter with Shaymin (Sky Forme) by competing Special Research.

Shiny Pansage and Swirlix are also available for the first time to encounter, which is a nice bonus since you will need to catch both of them as you work to complete the various Collection Challenges throughout the event too.

There is also a tie-in event for players globally, which will help everyone complete the ongoing Global Challenge and achieve Ultra Unlock bonuses for upcoming events.

If you plan to take part in Go Fest: Sapporo, the Special Research is only available at the in-person event and is split between a park and city experience, meaning you will need to finish the various content as the goals become achievable.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards involved.

Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo Park Special Research

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – Park Experience page one

Take three snapshots of your Pokémon Two Rare Candy

Explore 1km 2,022 Stardust

Spin seven PokéStops 2,022 XP



Total Rewards: Two Star Pieces, 22 Poké Balls, and two Egg Incubator.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – Park Experience page two

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon Makuhita encounter

Catch five Water-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch five Psychic-type Pokémon Litwick encounter

Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon Galarian Ponyta encounter



Total Rewards: Two Rare Candy, 22 Great Balls, and 22 Poké Balls.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – Park Experience page three

Take a snapshot of Abra in the Dreamy Mindscape habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Cherrim in the The Living Meadow Garden habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Hitmontop in the Athletic Park habitat 2,022 Stardust

Take a snapshot of Darumaka in the Frozen Lake habitat 2,022 Stardust



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – Park Experience page four

Catch 22 Pokémon 2,022 XP



Total Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Razz Berries, and Sky Forme Shaymin encounter.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – Park Experience page five

Send 10 Gifts to Friends 22 Shaymin Stickers

Walk 3km 2,022 XP

Win one raid 2,022 Stardust



Total Rewards: One Lure Module, 25 Shaymin Candy, and two Egg Incubators.

Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo City Special Research

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – City Experience page one

Give three treats to your Buddy Two Poffins

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Two Incense

Use an Incense 22 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, two Pinap Berries, and two Lucky Eggs.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – City Experience page two

Spin 10 PokéStops 2,022 XP

Complete three Field Research tasks 2,022 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Lapras encounter



Total Rewards: Two Egg Incubators, two Super Incubators, and two Premium Battle Passes.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – City Experience page three

Hatch two Eggs Two Silver Pinap Berries

Battle in two raids 2,022 XP

Earn 10,000 XP Two Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, Cowboy Hat Snorlax encounter, and two Hyper Potions.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – City Experience page four

Power up Pokémon three times Two Max Revives



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Xurkitree encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo – City Experience page five

Spin three PokéStops you have not visited before Two Pinap Berries

Hatch three Eggs 2,022 Stardust

Send 10 Gifts to Friends Two Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 2,022 XP, 22 Xurkitree Candy, and one Elite Charged TM.