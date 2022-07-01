All Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

The next stage of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is here, as players in Berlin begin to encounter new Pokémon and gain access to special bonuses as part of an in-person event.

Just like with the previous Go Fest 2022 event, habitat rotations, event bonuses, Collection Challenges, and various types of research tasks are all live for players attending the event—and there is even a small global element allowing players not present in Berlin to participate a bit.

While encountering another Ultra Beast in the form of Pheromosa and several other first-time Pokémon Go debuts is one of the main draws, Go Fest: Berlin is going to be the first time players can obtain Sky Forme Shaymin too. This continues the original event’s theme, as Shaymin was introduced earlier this Summer.

Completing the Special Research will unlock Sky Forme Shaymin, and an encounter with Pheromosa, but there are tons of other rewards included too, along with some event-exclusive Field Research that will be rolling out. So if you are attending the event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Go Fest: Berlin.

All Special and event-exclusive Research for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022

Special Research

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page one

Take three Snapshots of Pokémon Two Rare Candy

Walk 1km 2022 Stardust

Spin seven PokéStops or Gyms 2022 XP



Total Rewards: Two Star Pieces, 22 Poké Balls, and two Lucky Eggs

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page two

Catch five Water-type Pokémon Clamperl encounter

Catch five Rock-type Pokémon Darumaka encounter

Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon Galarian Ponyta encounter

Catch five Poison-type Pokémon Skorupi encounter



Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, two Rare Candy, and 22 Poké Balls

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page three

Power up Pokémon three times 22 Pheromosa Stickers



Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Pheromosa encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page four

Take a Snapshot of Rufflet in the Windy Coast Habitat 2022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot of Darumaka in the Molten Rock Habitat 2022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot of Cherrim in the Living Meadow Habitat 2022 Stardust

Take a Snapshot of Lileep in the Electric Garden Habitat 2022 Stardust



Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, two Poffins, and 22 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page five

Hatch an Egg Two Silver Pinap Berries

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy 2022 XP

Complete three Field Research tasks Two Rare Candy



Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, Snorlax encounter, and two Hyper Potions

Event-exclusive Research