All Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards

The next stage of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is here, as players in Berlin begin to encounter new Pokémon and gain access to special bonuses as part of an in-person event.
Just like with the previous Go Fest 2022 event, habitat rotations, event bonuses, Collection Challenges, and various types of research tasks are all live for players attending the event—and there is even a small global element allowing players not present in Berlin to participate a bit.
While encountering another Ultra Beast in the form of Pheromosa and several other first-time Pokémon Go debuts is one of the main draws, Go Fest: Berlin is going to be the first time players can obtain Sky Forme Shaymin too. This continues the original event’s theme, as Shaymin was introduced earlier this Summer.
Completing the Special Research will unlock Sky Forme Shaymin, and an encounter with Pheromosa, but there are tons of other rewards included too, along with some event-exclusive Field Research that will be rolling out. So if you are attending the event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Go Fest: Berlin.
All Special and event-exclusive Research for Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin 2022
Special Research
Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page one
- Take three Snapshots of Pokémon
- Two Rare Candy
- Walk 1km
- 2022 Stardust
- Spin seven PokéStops or Gyms
- 2022 XP
Total Rewards: Two Star Pieces, 22 Poké Balls, and two Lucky Eggs
Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page two
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- Clamperl encounter
- Catch five Rock-type Pokémon
- Darumaka encounter
- Catch five Fairy-type Pokémon
- Galarian Ponyta encounter
- Catch five Poison-type Pokémon
- Skorupi encounter
Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, two Rare Candy, and 22 Poké Balls
Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page three
- Power up Pokémon three times
- 22 Pheromosa Stickers
Total Rewards: 22 Poké Balls, Pheromosa encounter, and 22 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page four
- Take a Snapshot of Rufflet in the Windy Coast Habitat
- 2022 Stardust
- Take a Snapshot of Darumaka in the Molten Rock Habitat
- 2022 Stardust
- Take a Snapshot of Cherrim in the Living Meadow Habitat
- 2022 Stardust
- Take a Snapshot of Lileep in the Electric Garden Habitat
- 2022 Stardust
Total Rewards: Two Super Incubators, two Poffins, and 22 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Fest: Berlin page five
- Hatch an Egg
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
- 2022 XP
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Two Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 22 Great Balls, Snorlax encounter, and two Hyper Potions
Event-exclusive Research
- Battle another Trainer
- Darumaka encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Clamperl encounter
- Darumaka encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu encounter
- Send three Gifts to friends
- Darumaka encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Darumaka encounter
- Foongus encounter
- One Rare Candy