The next seven-star Tera Raid Battle event has arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this time featuring a familiar face from a region known for its tropical vibes.

Decidueye, the Arrow Quill Pokémon, is now being featured in a Tera Raid Battle event with a Flying Tera Type, marking the first time this Pokémon has been available for players to add to their teams in the Paldea region. Like the Pokémon in previous seven-star Raids, Decidueye appears at level 100, sporting perfect IVs and the exclusive Mightiest Mark, while only being able to be caught once per save file.

Though this Pokémon will be fought as a Flying Tera Type, its original Grass/Ghost-typing gives it access to a plethora of strong moves that can counter a variety of types. Additionally, its Hidden Ability—Long Reach—allows this powerful physical attacker to avoid making direct contact with opponents regardless of what move it uses, allowing it to bypass abilities like Flame Body and Static, as well as items like the Rocky Helmet.

And being in seven-star Raids means this Decidueye will have more than four moves at its disposal, giving it even more opportunities to chip away at Pokémon that normally would make quick work of the fully-evolved starter from Alola. Here are all the moves Decidueye knows in the ongoing seven-star Tera Raid Battle event.

All moves of Decidueye in Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This special Decidueye has the moves Spirit Shackle, Feather Dance, Low Kick, Air Cutter, Leaf Blade, and Swords Dance at its disposal, giving it great type coverage and thus making the battle challenging if players don’t prepare the proper counter.

Upon defeating Decidueye and catching it, it will know Spirit Shackle, Brave Bird, Low Kick, and Leaf Blade.

Players will be able to battle against the Flying Tera Type Decidueye until March 19, with it then returning next week from March 24.

Only one Decidueye with the Mightiest Mark obtained from this Pokémon event can be caught per save file, though it can be fought repeatedly to obtain rewards.