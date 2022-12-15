All increased spawns and Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

Pokémon Go brings back several events each year, with the Winter Holiday being one such annual tradition players get to enjoy as the year comes to a close. And, just like with most larger events, this means Niantic has a number of Pokémon and specific Shiny offerings available to anyone who participates.
Being split up into two distinct portions, the developers also divide up what content is offered in each. This doesn’t degrade the event overall, but it does pace the new inclusions and which Pokémon appear at specific times.
Both Winter Holiday Part One and Part Two will introduce additional content such as new encounters, event-exclusive research, and Pokémon making their Pokémon Go debut.
Most of the Pokémon appearing during the Winter Holiday event have some theme to match the festivities, like Pikachu, Stantler, and Glaceon with Holiday costumes. For 2022, this also includes Mega Glalie, Hisuian Avalugg, and more being added to the game for the holidays.
So if you plan on tackling either part of the Winter Holiday event, here is every increased spawn, raid rotation, Egg hatch pool, and available Shiny Pokémon in the event.
All increased spawns, raids, and more in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event
All increased spawns and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event
- Pikachu (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Alolan Vulpix
- Shiny available
- Swinub
- Shiny available
- Stantler (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Delibird
- Shiny available
- Snorunt
- Shiny available
- Spheal (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Snover
- Shiny available
- Vanillite
- Cubchoo
- Shiny available
- Cryogonal
- Bergmite
- Shiny available
All Egg hatch pool (7km) and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event
- Sneasel
- Shiny available
- Smoochum
- Shiny available
- Amaura
- Bergmite
- Shiny available
- Crabrawler
All raids and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event
One-star
- Pikachu (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Alolan Vulpix
- Shiny available
- Spheal (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Galarian Darumaka
- Shiny available
- Bergmite
- Shiny available
Three-star
- Cloyster
- Lapras
- Shiny available
- Stantler (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
- Glaceon (Holiday costume)
- Shiny available
Mega Raid
- Mega Glalie