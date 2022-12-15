All increased spawns and Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

Pokémon Go brings back several events each year, with the Winter Holiday being one such annual tradition players get to enjoy as the year comes to a close. And, just like with most larger events, this means Niantic has a number of Pokémon and specific Shiny offerings available to anyone who participates.

Being split up into two distinct portions, the developers also divide up what content is offered in each. This doesn’t degrade the event overall, but it does pace the new inclusions and which Pokémon appear at specific times.

Both Winter Holiday Part One and Part Two will introduce additional content such as new encounters, event-exclusive research, and Pokémon making their Pokémon Go debut.

Most of the Pokémon appearing during the Winter Holiday event have some theme to match the festivities, like Pikachu, Stantler, and Glaceon with Holiday costumes. For 2022, this also includes Mega Glalie, Hisuian Avalugg, and more being added to the game for the holidays.

So if you plan on tackling either part of the Winter Holiday event, here is every increased spawn, raid rotation, Egg hatch pool, and available Shiny Pokémon in the event.

All increased spawns, raids, and more in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

All increased spawns and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

Pikachu (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Alolan Vulpix Shiny available

Swinub Shiny available

Stantler (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Delibird Shiny available

Snorunt Shiny available

Spheal (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Snover Shiny available

Vanillite

Cubchoo Shiny available

Cryogonal

Bergmite Shiny available



All Egg hatch pool (7km) and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

Sneasel Shiny available

Smoochum Shiny available

Amaura

Bergmite Shiny available

Crabrawler

All raids and Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday 2022 event

One-star

Pikachu (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Alolan Vulpix Shiny available

Spheal (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Galarian Darumaka Shiny available

Bergmite Shiny available



Three-star

Cloyster

Lapras Shiny available

Stantler (Holiday costume) Shiny available

Glaceon (Holiday costume) Shiny available



Mega Raid