While the starter Pokémon may be familiar, there are some new additions for players to discover with these starters.

With every new region in the Pokémon world comes a new set of starter Pokémon and Hisui is no different.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings players to the ancient Hisui region which would one day become Sinnoh. Given this familiarity, the three starter Pokémon are species that have been available in other games.

Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott all appeared before Legends: Arceus, but now there is more to these creatures. As they evolve the evolution path takes a turn ushering in new Hisui forms for each of their final evolutions, Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott.

All final starter evolutions

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus the three Hisui starter Pokémon, Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott, have different final evolutions. These all boast the same names, just new variants with different looks and typings.

For Cyndaquil, the new final evolution is Hisuian Typhlosion. This new Pokémon boasts both Fire and Ghost types and a new look boasting purple flames rather than the typical orange look, and also a notably different posture.

Rowlet’s final evolution is Hisuian Decidueye which has a very different look, boasting shorter wings and a larger headpiece. The typing for this new version of the Pokémon species is Grass and Fighting, switching things up slightly from the Grass and Ghost-type that its original form includes.

The final Hisui starter evolution is Samurott. Visually, there aren’t too many drastic changes to the Pokémon design, however, it does boast some new coloring within. The Pokémon’s typing is Water and Dark.