All event-exclusive Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go fest is being held June 4-5, and players all over the world who will be able to participate in the event whether they bought a ticket or not. Those wishing to participate in raids will have plenty of good Pokémon to focus on during the event.

Each day will feature a different set of Pokémon in raids, and they will only show up between 10am and 6pm local time, which is when the event takes place. Unlike last year where day two was focused on raids, this year both days will feature exclusive Pokémon, but also feature a rotating habitat while players are in-between raids.

In addition to all of the catchable Pokémon in the raids, players can spin the Photo Discs at each raid location and get up to nine raid passes per day. That means players can gain up to 18 raid passes just by spinning Photo Discs during the event. This perk is only available for ticket holders, and those who don’t own tickets will still only be able to get one raid pass per day by spinning Photo Discs.

Below are all of the Pokémon appearing in raids, which day they will show up, and what tier the raid is. If a Pokémon is marked with an asterisk it means that there is a chance you may encounter a shiny version.

Day one raids

One star

Costumed Pikachu*

Axew*

Three star

Datrix

Torracat

Brionne

Five star

Kyogre*

Groudon*

Day two raids

One star

Costumed Pikachu*

Axew*

Rockruff*

Three star