All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep, listed

Your Snorlax can eat dessert for dinner in Pokémon Sleep. Desserts include juices, smoothies, and sweets such as pie, cakes, and cookies you can feed your Snorlax to make it grow and become stronger.

As you feed your Snorlax, it will grow in size and attract more Pokémon around it so you can progress in your research and catalog more sleep styles. By raising friendship levels with the become that gather around Snorlax, you can gather more berries to use in recipes.

How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep

Are juices dessert? Image via The Pokémon Company

You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can only cook three times a day, however: one time in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one during the night. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, Lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and Dinner from 6pm to 6am.

You can either cook a random meal by using up to 15 ingredients or pick a specific recipe, but only the Auto Cook option is available from the start. You need to study 12 sleep styles before you can choose what recipe to cook.

Your Snorlax will have a favorite type of dish and berries, if you use the ones it likes, it will grow twice as much as if you used any other type of berry. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and stews, salads, and desserts. You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the Main Menu.

All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep