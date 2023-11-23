All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep, listed

Your Snorlax deserves a dessert.

Pikachu sleeping on Snorlax's stomach in a Pokémon Sleep trailer.
Your Snorlax can eat dessert for dinner in Pokémon Sleep. Desserts include juices, smoothies, and sweets such as pie, cakes, and cookies you can feed your Snorlax to make it grow and become stronger.

As you feed your Snorlax, it will grow in size and attract more Pokémon around it so you can progress in your research and catalog more sleep styles. By raising friendship levels with the become that gather around Snorlax, you can gather more berries to use in recipes.

How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep

A Pikachu next to a cursor dragging a group of berries in Pokémon Sleep.
You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can only cook three times a day, however: one time in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one during the night. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, Lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and Dinner from 6pm to 6am.

You can either cook a random meal by using up to 15 ingredients or pick a specific recipe, but only the Auto Cook option is available from the start. You need to study 12 sleep styles before you can choose what recipe to cook.

Your Snorlax will have a favorite type of dish and berries, if you use the ones it likes, it will grow twice as much as if you used any other type of berry. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and stews, salads, and desserts. You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the Main Menu.

All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep

MealDescriptionIngredients
Mixed JuiceNo description– Any ingredient.
Big MalasadaA special fried bread made using a recipe from the Alola region.– 10 Pure Oil
– Seven Moomoo Milk
– Six Honey
Cloud Nine Soy CakeA soy cake with a nice, light texture.– Eight Fancy Eggs
– Seven Greengrass Soybeans
Craft Soda PopA highly carbonated artisan soda.– Nine Honey
Ember Ginger TeaApples have been added to the spicy ginger, helping the tea go down easily.– Nine Warming Gingers
– Seven Fancy Apples
Fancy Apple Salad – Eight Fancy Apples
Gluttony Potato SaladThis potato salad contains just a hint of flavor from the Fancy Apples.– Four Soft Potatoes
– Nine Fancy Eggs
– Seven Bean Sausages
– Six Fancy Apples
Heat Wave Tofu SaladA tofu salad covered in a bright red spicy sauce.– 10 Greengrass
– 10 Greengrass
– 10 Large Leeks
Fancy Apple JuiceA rich juice containing only the very best apples.– Eight Fancy Apples
Fluffy Sweet PotatoesThese perfectly ripe potatoes don’t rely on honey to deliver a sweet kick.– Nine Soft Potatoes
– Five Moomoo Milk
Overheat Ginger SaladThis salad’s special ginger dressing warms you through and through.– 17 Fiery Herbs
– 10 Warming Gingers
– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
Slowpoke Tail Pepper SaladThe mouth-tinglingly spicy pepper highlights the sweetness of the tail.– 10 Slowpoke Tails
– 10 Fiery Herbs
– 15 Pure Oil
Snoozy Tomato SaladThe Snoozy Tomatoes in this simple salad is a great aid for sleep.– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
Huge Power Soy DonutsSoy donuts fried to crisp perfection. They’re bodybuilders’ friends.– Nine Pure Oil
– Six Greengrass Soybeans
-Seven Soothing Cacao
Hustle Protein SmoothieA glass of this sweet smoothie goes down a treat after a training session.– 15 Greengrass Soybeans
– Eight Soothing Cacao
Jigglypuff’s Fruity FlanA very special flan that’s as springy as a balloon.– 20 Honey
– 15 Fancy Eggs
– 10 Moomoo Milk
– 10 Fancy Apples
Lovely Kiss SmoothieA relaxing drink that soothes your weariness and envelops you in sleep.– 11 Fancy Apples
– Nine Moomoo Milk
– Seven Honey
– Eight Soothing Cacao
Lucky Chant Apple PieThe chunky pieces of apple in this pie are lucky finds!– 12 Fancy Apples
– Four Moomoo Milks
Neroli’s Restorative TeaA special restorative tea made by Professor Neroli.– 11 Warming Ginger
– 15 Fancy Apples
– Nine Tasty Mushrooms
Stalwart Vegetable JuiceAn easy-to-make juice with natural sweet and sour flavors.– Nine Snoozy Tomato
– Seven Fancy Apples
Steadfast Ginger CookiesThese cookies give you the power to tackle hardships without crumbling.– 14 Honey
– 14 Warming Gingers
– Five Soothing Cacao
– Four Fancy Eggs
Sweet Scent Chocolate CakeNeither people nor Pokemon can resist the lure of this cake’s sweet aroma.– Nine Honey
– Eight Soothing Cacao
– Seven Moomoo Milk
Warm Moomoo MilkMoomoo Milk that has been heated to further draw out its sweetness.– Seven Moomoo Milk

