All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep, listed

Your Snorlax can eat dessert for dinner in Pokémon Sleep. Desserts include juices, smoothies, and sweets such as pie, cakes, and cookies you can feed your Snorlax to make it grow and become stronger.
As you feed your Snorlax, it will grow in size and attract more Pokémon around it so you can progress in your research and catalog more sleep styles. By raising friendship levels with the become that gather around Snorlax, you can gather more berries to use in recipes.
How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep
You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can only cook three times a day, however: one time in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one during the night. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, Lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and Dinner from 6pm to 6am.
You can either cook a random meal by using up to 15 ingredients or pick a specific recipe, but only the Auto Cook option is available from the start. You need to study 12 sleep styles before you can choose what recipe to cook.
Your Snorlax will have a favorite type of dish and berries, if you use the ones it likes, it will grow twice as much as if you used any other type of berry. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and stews, salads, and desserts. You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the Main Menu.
All Dessert recipes in Pokémon Sleep
|Meal
|Description
|Ingredients
|Mixed Juice
|No description
|– Any ingredient.
|Big Malasada
|A special fried bread made using a recipe from the Alola region.
|– 10 Pure Oil
– Seven Moomoo Milk
– Six Honey
|Cloud Nine Soy Cake
|A soy cake with a nice, light texture.
|– Eight Fancy Eggs
– Seven Greengrass Soybeans
|Craft Soda Pop
|A highly carbonated artisan soda.
|– Nine Honey
|Ember Ginger Tea
|Apples have been added to the spicy ginger, helping the tea go down easily.
|– Nine Warming Gingers
– Seven Fancy Apples
|Fancy Apple Salad
|– Eight Fancy Apples
|Gluttony Potato Salad
|This potato salad contains just a hint of flavor from the Fancy Apples.
|– Four Soft Potatoes
– Nine Fancy Eggs
– Seven Bean Sausages
– Six Fancy Apples
|Heat Wave Tofu Salad
|A tofu salad covered in a bright red spicy sauce.
– 10 Greengrass
|– 10 Large Leeks
|Fancy Apple Juice
|A rich juice containing only the very best apples.
|– Eight Fancy Apples
|Fluffy Sweet Potatoes
|These perfectly ripe potatoes don’t rely on honey to deliver a sweet kick.
|– Nine Soft Potatoes
– Five Moomoo Milk
|Overheat Ginger Salad
|This salad’s special ginger dressing warms you through and through.
|– 17 Fiery Herbs
– 10 Warming Gingers
– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
|Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad
|The mouth-tinglingly spicy pepper highlights the sweetness of the tail.
|– 10 Slowpoke Tails
– 10 Fiery Herbs
– 15 Pure Oil
|Snoozy Tomato Salad
|The Snoozy Tomatoes in this simple salad is a great aid for sleep.
|– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
|Huge Power Soy Donuts
|Soy donuts fried to crisp perfection. They’re bodybuilders’ friends.
|– Nine Pure Oil
– Six Greengrass Soybeans
-Seven Soothing Cacao
|Hustle Protein Smoothie
|A glass of this sweet smoothie goes down a treat after a training session.
|– 15 Greengrass Soybeans
– Eight Soothing Cacao
|Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan
|A very special flan that’s as springy as a balloon.
|– 20 Honey
– 15 Fancy Eggs
– 10 Moomoo Milk
– 10 Fancy Apples
|Lovely Kiss Smoothie
|A relaxing drink that soothes your weariness and envelops you in sleep.
|– 11 Fancy Apples
– Nine Moomoo Milk
– Seven Honey
– Eight Soothing Cacao
|Lucky Chant Apple Pie
|The chunky pieces of apple in this pie are lucky finds!
|– 12 Fancy Apples
– Four Moomoo Milks
|Neroli’s Restorative Tea
|A special restorative tea made by Professor Neroli.
|– 11 Warming Ginger
– 15 Fancy Apples
– Nine Tasty Mushrooms
|Stalwart Vegetable Juice
|An easy-to-make juice with natural sweet and sour flavors.
|– Nine Snoozy Tomato
– Seven Fancy Apples
|Steadfast Ginger Cookies
|These cookies give you the power to tackle hardships without crumbling.
|– 14 Honey
– 14 Warming Gingers
– Five Soothing Cacao
– Four Fancy Eggs
|Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake
|Neither people nor Pokemon can resist the lure of this cake’s sweet aroma.
|– Nine Honey
– Eight Soothing Cacao
– Seven Moomoo Milk
|Warm Moomoo Milk
|Moomoo Milk that has been heated to further draw out its sweetness.
|– Seven Moomoo Milk