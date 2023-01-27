The last event of January, and the first event of February, for Pokémon Go is now underway as Electric-Pokémon swarm under Crackling Voltage. And, while the content might not be extensive, there are some new research tasks and rewards to complete.

While the highlight of the event is Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Heliolisk, and Shiny Tapu Koko being added to the game for the first time, there is plenty of other content available too while the event runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5—including a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Helioptile.

Part of that content is the Team Go Rocket Takeover set to begin on Feb. 1. It will run during the second half of the Crackling Voltage event and add new Shadow Pokémon too like Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle, and Joltik.

During that section of the event, players will see Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons and Giovanni will appear with Shadow Registeel for the first time—with it being available until Pokémon Go’s season nine: Mythical Wishes content on March 1.

And while this is a longer event, Niantic has not included a Timed or Special Research for the base Crackling Voltage event. This means the only new research tasks and rewards tied to that portion of the event is Field Research you can grab from PokéStops and Gyms.

It might not be flashy, but this Field Research can net you some rare encounters with Pokémon you won’t see very often, so here is how to complete all of the tasks and claim each reward.

All Crackling Voltage Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

All Crackling Voltage Field Research tasks and rewards