A rare Pokémon skateboard is selling for $20,000, proving fans will pay anything for Charizard 

The Pokémon Company is undefeated in getting its fans to invest big money at the chance of collecting something rare, and this new skateboard collaboration might be the best proof yet.

Pokémon and Santa Cruz have teamed up to launch blind bags including a single skateboard deck with one of 20 unique designs. Just like the Pokémon TCG booster packs you’re probably familiar with, inside is a random item and there’s no way to know what you’ll be getting. As you’d expect, the rarest of the bunch is Charizard.

There are five gold decks in this collab, but none compare on the resale market to Charziard. This deck is being sold on the secondary market for up to $20,000.

This seller is asking for $20,000. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this particular listing is yet to sell, people are still paying crazy amounts just to add this item to their collections. For proof, here is a look at a sold listing that scored the seller $15,000 in exchange for their board. You read that right—this Pokémon fan can now purchase themself a car thanks to pulling a random board from a blind bag.

One big reason for prices being so high is the fact these collab items sold out almost instantly, meaning even if you wanted to try your luck, you almost certainly needed to look to the resale markets.

In saying that, you can get sealed blind bags for a much cheaper $500 if you’re planning to search out a gem. Initially when these decks when on sale they were just $110 so even at $500 you’re still paying quite the markup.

We don’t expect Pokémon fever to end anytime soon given it has been raging for more than two decades now, but we would maybe advise against forking over your life savings just to own a Charizard skateboard. Stay safe out there trainers.

