Use this perfect Payday 3 movement trick to speed run heists

The perfect sequence for speed-running Payday 3 heists has been found today, and the authorities won’t see it coming. Players simply run, slide, and jump in a particular order to fly through missions.

This movement chain sends players down hallways and streets at incredible speeds. Not only that, but it seems to be significantly more silent and faster than sprinting.

Adopt this pattern shown on Reddit, and you’ll be in and out of a vault in no time at all. To keep moving as fast as possible, continue the process perpetually, until you want to stop in your tracks.

To complete the series, players have to sprint, slide, jump once to get out of crouch, and then jump once more.

It appears that this movement order works best on maps like Road Rage, which provides ample space for sending it down long distances. Players can get from one side of the mission to the other, almost in the blink of an eye.

While this movement discovery is welcomed, players will have to wait a while before they can use it, in the first place.

Players joked that the real movement meta is “not moving at all and looking at the main menu”—and it’s hard to argue against.

The Payday 3 community is going on its fourth day of server malfunctions. Players are struggling to connect to the game itself, let alone matchmaking servers.

These outages have been happening consistently, for hours at a time.

This has led to pleas to Starbreeze to introduce offline servers as gamers fail to connect time after time. Developers have apologized for delays and server issues, however, the problem persists almost a week after its release.

Soon the servers will remain online consistently and players can all test out the quickest way to complete their heists.

